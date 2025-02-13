8 things we want to see in the final episodes of Cobra Kai season 6

Bust out your best karate stances and crane kick attempts, kids, because finally, after a long enough wait, Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 arrives Thursday, Feb. 12, 2025 to wrap up the series storyline and hopefully provide us with some resolution. When part 2 ended, everyone and everything was in complete pandemonium.

Rivalries were raging, friendships and relationships were strained, selfish intentions abounded, and a tournament decision led to complete mayhem resulting in the death of a finalist. As Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 arrives on Netflix, here are 8 things we want to see in the final episodes.

1. What happens in the wake of Kwon's death?

The Sekai Taikai tournament is the most prestigious karate tournament in modern martial arts history, which determines the top dojo in the world. So, to now have a death on their hands is obviously a big deal. Since the tournament was broadcast live, viewers saw what happened. As such, we clearly have a turning point in the narrative that questions the morality of the sport and drives the consideration of future consequences. So, will the tournament continue? And how will this tragedy affect the other competitors?

2. The conclusion to Robby and Axel’s fight

Just before pandemonium broke out at the tournament, Robby (Tanner Buchanan) and Axel (Patrick Luwis) were smack dab in the middle of their semi-final fight, and it was intense. In fact, it was so intense that, coupled with the high stakes of the tournament, it is what sparked the brawl in the first place. We know Robby is capable of winning if given a fair chance, so will he get it?

Thomas Ian Griffith as Terry Silver in Cobra Kai. Cr. Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix © 2025

3. A showdown between the big bads

Kreese (Martin Kove) has vowed revenge against Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) and intends to kill him at the tournament, and he almost does but fails. When Johnny (William Zabka) shows up to save his former sensei, the two-on-one takedown is delayed by the sound of Kwon's screams. Naturally, we are on pins and needles waiting to see Lawrence and Kreese team back up to take back down the evil Terry Silver.

And then there’s Sensei Wolf (Lewis Tan) and his Iron Dragons dojo, who are, we find out, funded by none other than Terry Silver. This automatically makes Wolf a villain in Kreese’s eyes, and in both LaRusso’s (Ralph Macchio) and Lawrence’s. And remember, Wolf and Silver set a trap for LaRusso involving Mr. Miyagi that guts the 1984 All Valley Karate Champion. This revelation is sure to lead to a massive hand-to-hand combat spectacle, and we can’t wait.

Same with Master Kim Da-Eun (Alicia Hannah-Kim). Trained with aggression and rigidity by her grandfather, who also trained Kreese and Silver, Kim has sacrificed her entire life to be the badass she is today. However, there’s a moment in part 2 when Tory (Peyton List) asks her if the sacrifice to be great at karate was worth it, and though Kim says yes, it’s clear she means no. We can see the regret in her eyes, even if Tory can’t. I don’t know about you guys, but I’m curious to see if she finally has the strength and ability to abandon her old ways and create her own.

4. A final showdown between LaRusso & Lawrence and Kreese & Silver

Without a doubt, Miyagi-Do versus Cobra Kai will be the climactic fight, and I don’t just mean between dojos. I mean between senseis. To see former enemies-turned-friends Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence team up against John Kreese and Terry Silver will be epic. Expect to see a wild mix of new and old karate styles that’ll excite you at your core.

(L to R) Peyton List as Tory Nichols, Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso in Cobra Kai. Cr. Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix © 2025

5. Resolution to personal conflicts between characters

We’ve got personal conflicts a-brewin’ between Sam (Mary Mouser) and Tory, who find themselves matched against one another in the semi-finals (Will their fight happen?), Tory and Robby, who have broken up and now find themselves embroiled in a mess of distrust, Robby and Miguel (Xolo Maridueña), Daniel and Johnny, Johnny and Kreese, Daniel and Johnny against Silver, Kreese and Silver, and Miyagi-Do and Stingray (Paul Walter Hauser). Oh, and let’s not forget Axel and Robby. It’s our hope that part 3 will address these lingering tensions and provide a solid sense of resolution and closure.

6. Unity between Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai

Both dojos have their distinct styles and core set of beliefs, and since they’ve been at odds since the beginning, we’re all curious to see if they’ll stay at odds or finally bury the hatchet and work together to promote a positive future for karate in the Valley, maybe even merging together in some capacity.

(L to R) William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence, Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso, Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene, Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz, Jacob Bertrand as Eli 'Hawk' Moskowitz, Gianni DeCenzo as Demetri in Cobra Kai. Cr. Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix © 2024

7. A look at Mr. Miyagi’s legacy

Ever since part 1, when Daniel found a Sekai Taikai headband among Mr. Miyagi’s things, he’s been trying to piece together secrets his master kept from him. Mr. Miyagi repeatedly told Daniel he never competed in tournaments, so now that that truth has been exposed as a lie, Daniel’s foundation is rocked. When he’s given proof that Miyagi not only competed in the Sekai Taikai tournament but that he also killed one of his opponents during a match, Daniel is ridden with desperation over having to know what happened. Part 3 should finally give us some kind of in-depth look at Mr. Miyagi’s past that allows for peace in Daniel’s present.

8. Symbolic closure to the Karate Kid legacy amid an emotional send-off for the characters

As we approach the end of Cobra Kai, it’s our hope the final scenes, in some big way, pay homage to the original films that inspired the series, either with iconic moments or locations revisited. Furthermore, as the series concludes, we hope to see each character given his or her moment to shine, reflect on their journey, face a future path in karate, and a fitting farewell to the audience.

Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 drops Thursday, February 13, 2025, on Netflix.