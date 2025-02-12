Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 release time, preview, and what you need to know about the final episodes

Who's ready to go back to the dojo one last time? Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 premieres on Netflix on Thursday, Feb. 13. We shared everything you need to know before you dive in and watch the final episodes.

It's obviously bittersweet news. I can't wait to see how Cobra Kai comes to an end, but I'm definitely going to miss this show. It's easily one of the most enjoyable Netflix original shows of the past few years. It's basically a comfort show for a lot of fans because of how nostalgic it is.

Now, we're all about to find out how Cobra Kai is going to end.

What time does Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 come out?

Cobra Kai. (L to R) William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence, Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene, Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso, Yuji Okumoto as Chozen in Cobra Kai. Cr. Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix © 2024 | Netflix

Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 will be released at 12 a.m. PT on Thursday, Feb. 13.

We know the Cobra Kai fans will be staying up to watch, so we put together a list of several major countries that will be tuning in to watch the final episodes of season 6 and shared what time the final episodes will be released in that country or region.

Location Release Time Release Date Hawaii 9:00 p.m. HST Wednesday, Feb. 12 Alaska 11:00 p.m. AKDT Wednesday, Feb. 12 West Coast of the U.S. 12:00 a.m. PT Thursday, Feb. 13 Midwest of the U.S. 2:00 a.m. CT Thursday, Feb. 13 East Coast of the U.S. 3:00 a.m. ET Thursday, Feb. 13 Brazil 5:00 a.m. BT Thursday, Feb. 13 England/Ireland/France 8:00 a.m. BST Thursday, Feb. 13 Germany 9:00 a.m. CEST Thursday, Feb. 13 South Africa 10:00 a.m. SAST Thursday, Feb. 13 Dubai, UAE 12 p.m. GST Thursday, Feb. 13 India 12:30 p.m. IST Thursday, Feb. 13 South Korea 5:00 p.m. KT Thursday, Feb. 13 Sydney, Australia 7:00 p.m. AEST Thursday, Feb. 13

We know there's going to be a lot of spoilers flying around online as soon as the episodes drop, so make sure you do what you need to stay away from spoilers. No one wants to put six seasons of time into a show to have it ruined right at the very end.

Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 trailer

There are five episodes in Cobra Kai season 6 part 3, so you know this story is about to ramp back up before the resolution.

Remember, in the final moments of season 6 part 2, Kwon died during the massive brawl during the final rounds of the Sekai Taikai. After that, the tournament was canceled. As we can see in the trailer for Cobra Kai season 6, it's back on, officially, and it looks like it's headed to the valley, which is what we've all been waiting for this whole time. It all has to come back to the beginning. And, we know this from the welcome sign at the Sekai Taikai in the part 3 trailer.

We know that Miyagi-Do is going to be up against some of the strongest fighters in the world. The karate is about to be taken up another notch after part 2. We're going to see these competitors training for the biggest fight of their lives, and now, there's a little history after everything that went wrong in Barcelona. I have a good feeling that Sam LaRusso (Mary Mouser), Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan), Miguel (Xolo Maridueña), and the rest of the team have what it takes to win against Tory (Peyton List), Axel (Patrick Luwis), Zara (Rayna Vallandingham), and the others.

And, that's just the drama with the teens. The adults are so much more dramatic in this series. Yes, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) are friends now, but they still have some formidable opponents in Kreese (Martin Kove), Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), and Kim Da-Eun (Alicia Hannah-Kim). They will brawl and scrap one last time. It just has to happen in Cobra Kai season 6 part 3. I will truly be stunned if we don't see these characters go toe-to-toe one last time.

I still can't believe that Kwon died in part 2, and the death stuck, as we see in the trailer. I was hoping that he'd eventually pull through because it definitely adds another dimension to his story when you have teens dying doing karate. Anyway, I think there's a good chance there will be more devastation in part 3, as well. I don't think everyone will make it out of this series alive, but let's just hope the rightside makes it out on top.

Watch Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 beginning Thursday, Feb. 13. We'll be covering the final episodes of the hit Netflix original series on Show Snob, so check back in after the release for recaps, explainers, and more!