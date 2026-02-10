911 season 9 and everything coming to Disney Plus UK in February 2026

Somehow, January disappeared in the blink of an eye (which is really saying something considering this is January we are talking about here!) but now we are onto the second month of the year, which is already bringing some major releases to streaming platforms across the board. For Disney Plus UK, that is no different.

The platform has already kicked off the month with a surprise as fans can now stream episodes of legendary British soap Coronation Street on the platform (due to its ongoing partnership with ITVX) and it has some big releases ahead for UK subscribers too. That includes the long-awaited debuts of 911 season 9 episode 7 and 911: Nashville season 1 episode 7.

Let's dive into some of the big releases from Disney Plus UK and Ireland first before then going into the overall list.

The Artful Dodger -- Season 1 -- An irreverent follow up to Dickens’ Oliver Twist exploring the adult double life of Charles Dickens’ famous prince of thieves. Set in 1850’s Australia, in the lively colony of Port Victory, we meet Jack Dawkins, The Artful Dodger, who’s transferred his fast fingers as a pickpocket to the nimble skilled fingers of a surgeon. Dodger’s past returns to haunt him with the arrival of Fagin, luring him back into a world of crime. A greater threat – to Dodger’s heart – | Disney Plus

The Artful Dodger season 2

Release date: Tuesday, February 10

Cast: Thomas Brodie-Sangster, David Thewlis, Maia Mitchell, Damon Herriman

Thomas Brodie-Sangster returns for another offering of the Oliver Twist sequel in which the Artful Dodger finds himself drawn back into mischief and crime at the hands of his old mentor Fagin. The show throws a spanner in the works, however, when Dodger finds himself falling for Lady Belle - who just so happens to be the Governor's daughter.

The first season performed well for the streamer (hence the second season renewal) and was well-received by both fans and critics. It currently holds a 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with praise being directed to Brodie-Sangster's electric performance as the Dodger himself as well as David Thewlis' committed performance as Fagin.

You can now dive into season 2 as all eight episodes have officially arrived!

9-1-1 - “Secrets” - Hen’s attempts at keeping her mysterious health issues private are starting to impact more than just her physical well-being. Meanwhile, Buck and Ravi decide Eddie needs a night out on the town. THURSDAY, JAN. 8 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. AISHA HINDS, RYAN GUZMAN, ANIRUDH PISHARODY, KENNETH CHOI, OLIVER STARK | Disney/Christopher Willard

911 season 9 episode 7 (and weekly episodes after that)

Release date: Friday, February 13

It's finally time for 911 season 9 to return to UK TV screens. Fans of the long-running ABC TV series have been wondering when the ninth season would make its presence felt on Disney Plus once again as the lengthy winter hiatus in the US was twice as long for UK viewers. But now we know, as 911 season 9 episode 7, titled "Secrets", will finally have its UK release on Friday, February 13.

This is significant as it's a new release day - or, well, an old one. The show used to premiere on Disney Plus each Friday immediately after a new episode aired in the US each Thursday night. But this season has switched things up, with the first half of the season premiering on Wednesdays on a two-week delay. The second half of the season may be on a much longer delay (likely to ensure that there won't be any further interruptions if and when the UK catches up to the US airings) but at least it's back to its regular Friday morning slot.

After the midseason premiere, 911 will release new episodes in the UK each Friday on Disney Plus. And it's not the only one to do that.

CHRIS O'DONNELL, MICHAEL PROVOST in 9-1-1: NASHVILLE on ABC. | Disney/Jake Giles Netter

911: Nashville season 1 episode 7 (and weekly episodes after that)

Release date: Friday, February 13

Just like its parent series, 911: Nashville will return to Disney Plus UK after a lengthy hiatus with its midseason premiere on Friday, February 13. The spinoff proved to be a big hit internationally, constantly finding itself breaking into the daily Top 10 charts throughout the release of its first six episodes. We have no doubt that episode 7 will make a splash too.

911: Nashville used to stream new episodes on Wednesdays on a two-week delay after the US, but it has now slotted into the original show's classic Friday slot. It's still weeks behind the US right now but, considering the show is on a brief hiatus, we wouldn't be surprised if UK audiences caught up before the end of the first season.

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette

Release date: Friday, February 13

Cast: Sarah Pidgeon, Paul Kelly, Naomi Watts, Grace Gummer, Leila George, Noah Fearnley

Another Ryan Murphy production, this one was announced years ago under the title of American Love Story, but it has since been amended so that it's just Love Story. Like its AHS companion, this show will act as an anthology series long-term, taking a look at famous love stories that captivated the world. And it will begin with its first season telling us the story of John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette.

The first trailer was just recently released and it has already made an impression on viewers, amassing 29 million views on YouTube alone in just 7 days. While US audiences can watch it on FX and Hulu, UK viewers can tune in on Disney Plus, with the first three episodes releasing on February 13. New episodes will release on the platform each Friday after that.

SCRUBS - "Episode 101” ZACH BRAFF, DONALD FAISON | Disney/Jeff Weddell

Scrubs season 10

Release date: Thursday, February 26

Cast: Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, John C. McGinley, Judy Reyes, Robert Maschio

One show that many didn't think they would ever see again, Scrubs is officially back on TV screens this month. And yes, it is happening all over the world, as Disney Plus will be bringing it to UK audiences on Thursday, February 26, just hours after its two-hour premiere on ABC in the US.

The tenth produced season of Scrubs, the revival reunites so many of the familiar faces from the iconic TV show, including Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, and Judy Reyes - who is also starring in ABC's own High Potential. It's great to see that it will be airing on the show's original broadcast network - and not a premier US streaming service like most revivals.

That being said, we're just all happy to know that Disney Plus will be taking Scrubs global to ensure that fans in the UK and Ireland get the chance to see it too.

Everything new on Disney Plus UK in February 2026

As we look ahead to what's coming this month, let's dive into all of the titles that you can expect to premiere on the UK version of Disney Plus, including original shows as well as the ongoing weekly releases aired by other networks in the US.

*Note: High Potential season 2 is currently on hiatus in the US, meaning that the show won't return to Disney Plus UK until March.

Feb. 10

The Artful Dodger season 2

Tell Me Lies season 3 episode 7

Tell Me Lies Official Podcast season 3 episode 7

Feb. 11

The Beauty season 1 episode 6

Feb. 13

Love Story season 1 episodes 1-3

911 season 9 episode 7

911: Nashville season 1 episode 7

Stay

Coronation Street (Monday Feb. 2 - Friday, Feb. 6)

Feb. 14

Medalist season 2 episode 4

Feb. 17

Tell Me Lies season 3 episode 8

Tell Me Lies Official Podcast season 3 episode 8

Feb. 18

The Beauty season 1 episode 7

Feb. 19

Girl on the Run: The Hunt For America’s Most Wanted Woman

Feb. 20

Love Story episode 4

911 season 9 episode 8

911: Nashville season 1 episode 8

Watching You

Coronation Street (Monday Feb. 9 - Friday, Feb. 13)

Feb. 21

Medalist season 2 episode 5

Feb. 23

Paradise season 2 episodes 1 - 3

Feb. 25

Murder In The Skies: Who Downed Mh17?

The Beauty season 1 episode 8

Feb. 26

Scrubs episodes 1 - 2

Feb. 27

Love Story episode 5

911 season 9 episode 9

911: Nashville season 1 episode 9

In The Blink of an Eye

Miraculous World: Tokyo Stellar Force

Coronation Street (Monday Feb. 16 - Friday, Feb. 20)

Feb. 28