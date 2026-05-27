A Good Girl's Guide to Murder season 2 episode 1 recap: Jamie goes missing

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder is finally back with its second season on Netflix, and Pip finds herself entangled in another mystery. The last time we left off with Pip in the first season, she had solved the case of Andie Bell and promised Max Hastings that she'd get justice for all the people he hurt.

In A Good Girl's Guide to Murder season 2, it mainly centers around Max's trial and Pip initially wanting to stay out of mystery-solving. However, she finds herself pulled back in when a close friend of hers goes missing just before Max's trial. Now that all six episodes of the second season are streaming, we've decided to provide recaps of each one. Naturally, we've started with the first episode. Follow along with our recap down below!

Major spoilers are ahead from A Good Girl's Guide to Murder season 2 episode 1!

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder season 2 Production Still | Netflix

Becca drops out of Max's trial

The first episode opens with a flash forward to two weeks ahead. Pip is shown pulling someone from a burning building and desperately attempting to revive them, but her efforts are seemingly unsuccessful. An ambulance soon arrives and takes the victim away. The episode then cuts to two weeks earlier.

Pip is shown recording a new episode of her new podcast, "A Good Girl's Guide to Murder." During this scene, we're given a little rundown of what came from Pip solving the Andie Bell case. Two people are currently in prison for their role in Andie's death. That's Andie's younger sister, Becca, and Cara's father, Elliot. Additionally, Max is currently set to face trial soon for the sexual assault allegations made against him by Becca and another woman (Woman A). Pip shares all of this information in her podcast.

After recording the episode, Pip and Ravi then pick up Cara first before heading to Connor's house for his mystery-themed birthday party. As they're walking up to Connor's front door, they accidentally run into Max. Pip immediately starts freaking out because Max smirks at her before continuing his run. She's set to be a witness giving evidence against Max in his upcoming trial. That's why she's thrown off by him smirking at her. She thinks he’s trying to intimidate her or send a message ahead of the trial. However, Ravi calms Pip down by telling her that soon he'll be sent to prison for his crimes.

During Connor's birthday party, things get awkward after Jamie messes up their murder-mystery game. He walks away, and Pip follows him shortly after. After she returns the headphones she borrowed for her podcast, they have a friendly conversation before Jamie starts freaking out upon receiving a text message. He accuses Pip of reading the message before leaving the room. That's suspicious!

Later that night, Pip returns home and finally uploads all six episodes of the first season of her podcast. Suddenly, she hears a noise outside her window and she goes to check it out. What she finds is a person dressed in all black running away from somewhere nearby. That's weird!

It's the next morning, and Pip eats cereal while watching TV. She watches a TV show about Britain's most notorious serial killers and the program highlights one particular serial killer known as Scott Brunswick. Pip then talks briefly with her dad, Victor, about the new neighbors before Victor shares that Becca has dropped out as a witness to Max's trial. Although Victor tries to reassure Pip that everything will turn out well even with Becca dropping out, Pip can't help but feel uneasy.

Now, her goal is to get into prison to convince Becca to give evidence in Max's trial. Pip tries to get Becca's dad, Jason, to help arrange a visit, but he quickly shuts the idea down. Luckily, she has Cara to inform her of "restorative justice." Basically, she has to submit a request explaining why she wants to meet with Becca, and if it's approved, the prison will arrange a supervised conversation between them.

While speaking with the authorities about the paperwork for the request, Pip comes across the witness list for Max's trial and discovers that Jamie is one of them. This is new news to Pip. She then heads to his house and speaks with him. During this scene, Pip learns that Jamie is a key eyewitness in the case and that he knows the other woman who is accusing Max of sexual assault. Of course, we're talking about Woman A.

Once the conversation wraps up, they then leave Jamie's room and eat dinner with the rest of his family.

Pip convinces Becca to become a witness again

It's the following day, and Pip has been granted permission to meet with Becca at the local prison. After Becca apologizes to Pip for almost killing her in the past, Pip accepts Becca's apology before pleading with her to still testify against Max in his upcoming trial. In the end, Becca decides to do the right thing and reconsiders. Max learns about this later.

Later on, Pip and her family have dinner with their new neighbors, Charlie and Flora. They seem like cool people and even mention to Pip that they listen to her podcast. However, Pip has to excuse herself from the table after learning that they just received new mail. What she discovers at the front door is a newspaper with her face on the front cover. But that's not the strange part. What's strange is that someone has put tape over her mouth.

Pip rips the tape off the newspaper and discovers the writing "Planning a funeral?" Uh oh! It looks like someone is threatening her. Pip then throws away the newspaper. The episode then cuts to the next morning. Pip and her friends attend class, and Lauren shares with the group that Max's cousin, Robin, has asked her to hang out. Although Pip is skeptical, there's nothing she can do about it.

Later on, Pip heads to her locker where she finds a note inside. Whoever wrote the note is asking Pip to meet them by the graveyard later that night for information about Max. Of course, Pip knows it can be a trap, but she's too desperate for answers to simply walk away from it.

It's finally evening, and the town gathers for Andie and Sal's memorial. While Ravi gives his speech, Pip ducks off to head for the graveyard. Guess who shows up? It's Max! During this scene, we learn that Max sent Pip the note and left the newspaper at her house. He tries to get Pip to withdraw from the trial by telling her that he'll have his dad fire Ravi from his internship if she doesn't, but Pip still doesn't seem intimidated.

She leaves Max behind and heads back to the memorial. Later that night, Pip goes through her voicemails while lying in bed. Cara sent her one asking her to come get her from a party. Pip arrives at the party and retrieves her. While walking home, a drunk Cara starts spilling her real feelings about everything. Cara had been acting like everything was fine and that she wasn't affected by her dad getting arrested and sent to jail. She had also been acting like she wasn't mad about Pip's involvement, but all of this starts coming out. Meanwhile, Pip is left there to listen.

It's the next morning, and Pip is contemplating whether or not to delete her podcast. However, she's interrupted when the doorbell rings. She heads to the door and finds Connor at her doorstep. He informs her that Jamie is missing and that he needs her help in finding him. This is where the first episode comes to a close.

You can stream A Good Girl's Guide to Murder season 2 on Netflix right now.