A Good Girl's Guide to Murder season 2 episode 2 recap: Day 1 of Max Hastings’ trial

Spoilers are ahead from A Good Girl's Guide to Murder season 2 episode 2!

The first episode of A Good Girl's Guide to Murder season 2 saw Pip trying to convince Becca to still testify in Max's upcoming trial. It also saw Pip finding out from Connor that Jamie has gone missing.

Although Pip wanted to put her mystery-solving days behind her, it looks like she won't be able to with a friend of hers nowhere to be found. Now, let's move on to the second episode of the season to see what happens next!

Emma Myers as Pip Fitz-Amobi in A Good Girl's Guide to Murder season 2 | Netflix

Pip takes on her next case

The second episode picks up right where the first episode left off. Pip invites Connor into her house, where they talk about how Jamie has gone missing. Connor tells Pip that Jamie didn't come home after the memorial. What's even worse is that his phone is off, which, according to Connor, is strange because he always has a portable charger with him. Connor also explains to Pip that the last time he saw Jamie was at the memorial.

Pip then tells Connor that she'll talk to the police about the situation. However, DI Hawkins ends up telling Pip that he can't put his focus on looking for Jamie because he's an adult. He also tells her that there are many other missing-persons cases that need attention. Later that day, Pip speaks with Ravi in her bedroom. Although Pip doesn't want to take on the case of looking for Jamie, Ravi manages to convince her.

Pip then heads to Connor's house to tell him that she'll help search for Jamie. Pip's main suspect in Jamie's disappearance is Max, since Jamie was due to testify against him in court soon. Over lunch, she speaks with Ravi about the situation. Pip tells Ravi that their first step is to track Max's movements on the day of the memorial. What they know so far is that Jamie was last seen at the memorial around 8:00 p.m. and that his phone went dead sometime before 12:45 a.m.

Pip also knows that Max had a family dinner that night. The only problem is that she doesn't know where he went after. Pip and Ravi then head to meet up with the rest of their friend group to post missing-person flyers around town. During this scene, Pip tries to get Robin to call Max to find out his whereabouts on the night of the memorial. However, Max quickly learns that he's being looked into. He tells Robin over the phone that he went to the golf club after leaving their family dinner. Then, he hangs up.

Where is Pip headed next? That'll be the golf club! However, things don't turn out the way she thought they would when she arrives. After creating a fake incident to get the security guard (Stanley) to leave his office at the golf club, Pip looks into CCTV footage from the night of the memorial. She thought Max had been lying about being there, but the security footage shows that he was. Now, Pip is back at square one.

She then heads to Connor's house and tells him everything. During this scene, Connor shares with Pip that Jamie had been acting differently before his disappearance. He shares that he caught Jamie trying to steal their mom's credit card a week before but that he stopped him. That's really weird! Pip then searches through Jamie's things while Connor tries to break into his laptop. She ends up finding a woman's bracelet in one of his drawers. Connor then calls Pip over and shows her a note that he found in Jamie's trash can.

The note reads, "Hillary F Weiseman Left 11." Pip searches this name on her phone and discovers that Hillary passed away 60 years ago. There's no way Jamie could've known her, but why did he write her name down? This is something Pip is going to have to figure out.

Later that night, Pip uploads a new episode of her podcast to the internet. Now, she's reaching out to the public for help in tracking down Jamie. Suddenly, she hears her car alarm going off outside. She checks out the disturbance, but no one is around. All she finds is a missing-persons flyer on her car's windshield, with a threatening message written on it. It reads, "Who will look for you when you're the one who disappears?"

She then goes to her next-door neighbor Charlie's house and asks him if she can check out his doorbell cam. However, the footage only shows a shadow moving by her car. That's not much help.

The first day of Max's trial

It's the next morning, aka the first day of Max's trial. While getting ready for the day, Pip listens to voicemails on her phone from anonymous callers who claim to have information about Jamie. One caller reports seeing Jamie arguing with a blonde-haired woman at the memorial. Pip knows that Jamie had a crush on his friend, Nat, who also has blonde hair. Could she be the person he was arguing with? It's possible, and Pip is determined to find out. She then heads to Nat's boyfriend's house to talk to her. His name is Luke Eaton.

With only a day left until Jamie is due to testify against Max in court, Pip has to find him quickly. After arriving at Luke's house, Pip informs Nat that Jamie is missing. She also tells Nat that she knows she spoke to him at the memorial. However, Nat tells her she only saw him there. With Luke nearby, Pip knows she won't be able to get any real information from Nat. So, she leaves her with a missing-persons flyer and then heads to her car.

As Pip sits in her vehicle, Nat appears at her window. Nat tells Pip that she did speak to Jamie at the memorial, but their conversation was about him doing drugs again. This is new news to Pip since she had no idea Jamie had a drug addiction in the past. Before she can pull off, Nat pleads with Pip to find Jamie.

The episode then takes us to the courtroom, where Becca prepares to testify against Max. After giving her story on how Max sexually assaulted her at a party, the defense then grills her about whether she was actually able to see her attacker. However, Becca is unable to provide a clear answer.

Back at Pip's house, Pip walks out her front door to head to the courthouse. But before she can get in her car, Charlie approaches her with new information. He tells her that he reviewed more footage from his door cam and noticed something strange. He shows her footage from the day of Connor's birthday party, in which Jamie is seen breaking into Charlie's house.

Charlie explains that Jamie had been in the house for only 40 seconds and didn't take anything. Well, he actually did. According to Flora, she hasn't been able to find her bracelet. Pip then takes a bracelet out of her backpack and hands it over. It's the bracelet that she found in Jamie's bedroom. That's strange... Why would he only take a bracelet? As Pip stares at the video footage on Charlie's computer, she thinks back to the night of Connor's birthday party.

She thinks back to how she had seen a hooded figure running away from somewhere near her house that night. Now, she knows it was Jamie. The second episode then wraps up with Pip staring at Charlie's computer with a shocked look on her face.

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.