A Good Girl's Guide to Murder season 2 episode 3 recap: Who is Layla?

Spoilers are ahead from A Good Girl's Guide to Murder season 2 episode 3!

The second episode of A Good Girl's Guide to Murder season 2 saw Pip officially take on the case of searching for Jamie. While her top suspect is still Max, she started to second-guess herself after his alibi for the night of the memorial ended up checking out. But that wasn't the most shocking part of the episode.

What was shocking was when Pip learned that Jamie had broken into Charlie's house on the day of Connor's birthday party and stolen Flora's bracelet. What was the reason behind him doing this? That's something Pip still has to figure out. Let's move on to episode 3 to see how the season continues to unfold!

Emma Myers as Pip Fitz-Amobi in A Good Girl's Guide to Murder season 2 | Netflix

Pip learns new information about Jamie

The third episode opens with Pip at the courthouse. She's preparing to enter the courtroom to testify against Max. Pip wanted to use her recorded phone call in which Max essentially admitted to sexually assaulting Becca to support her case, but she can’t because of the other people involved.

Ravi then encourages Pip before she heads into the room. During this scene, Pip gives the jury and everyone else in the courtroom a full rundown of her previous phone call with Max. However, her statement gets thrown out by the judge after she gets tricked by Max's lawyer into revealing that she has a recording of the call. Max's lawyer then cites two instances in which Pip appeared to be stalking Max. It's his attempt to make her look bad and to get the jury to side with Max rather than believe her account.

Since Pip did both of the things that Max's lawyer is referencing, she's unable to easily dismiss them. The episode then cuts to the opening credits. Once the credits wrap up, we're shown Pip walking out of the courtroom. Max approaches her and tries to make her feel bad, but Pip shoos him away by threatening to play the phone recording for his mother.

Later on, Pip heads to Connor's house. They're trying to figure out their next step in finding Jamie. At the moment, they think Jamie might have owed his drug dealer. They believe that's why he tried to steal his mom's credit card, broke into Charlie's house, and stole Flora's bracelet. Now, their next step is talking to the town's local drug dealer, Howie Bowers. They hope to get some information about Jamie's whereabouts from him.

Suddenly, they hear a loud scream from Connor and Jamie's mom upstairs. She's found Jamie's sweater stuffed under his bed, but it has blood on it. During this scene, we learn that the last time Jamie wore the sweater was the day that he revealed to Pip that he was a key eyewitness in Max's trial. That same day, his and Connor's mom took a photo of them and Pip during dinner.

Pip asks Connor and Jamie's mom if she can show her the photo, and she does. In the photo, Pip notices that Jamie is wearing his watch. Connor tells her that Jamie always wears it. This then leads Pip to say they need to find and access it, as it could help them track him down. Pip then notices that in the photo, all of the knives in the back are together. However, the yellow is currently missing in real time. Could Jamie have taken it as protection? This is something Pip is unsure about but is determined to find out.

The episode then cuts to Pip, Connor, and Ravi heading to meet up with Howie. During this scene, they all learn that Jamie was not using drugs again and that Howie hasn't seen him in a long time. Pip also learns from Howie that Cara has been buying drugs from him. She confronts Cara about it later, and they get into a tense argument. During this scene, Pip discovers that Jamie was at the Calamity party the night he went missing and that Cara had talked to him. However, Cara has no recollection of speaking to him then because she was under the influence.

Elsewhere, Max confronts Robin about betraying him. If you recall from the first episode, Pip had Robin call Max to find out where he was the night Jamie went missing. Since Robin betrayed Max, Max tells Robin that he's going to do something for him. What is it? Well, he tells Robin that he's going to get something from Pip for him.

Later that night, Pip records a new episode for her podcast. She shares the latest updates on the missing-person case with her listeners. She tells them that if they have any photos or videos of Jamie at the Calamity party, they should send the footage to her email.

Jamie doesn't show up for Max's trial

The next morning, Woman A testifies against Max in court. During this scene, we learn that Nat is Woman A. She recounts the day Max sexually assaulted her before Max's lawyer asks her how she knew Max was the one who did it. Nat tries to explain that Jamie was the one who saw him leaving the room afterward, but the judge stops her before she can go any further since Jamie isn't there to testify himself.

The third episode then cuts to Pip, Connor, Lauren, and Robin looking over the video footage that her listeners sent in from the Calamity party. In one of the videos, Jamie can be seen talking to someone. However, the other person's full body isn't shown. The only body part visible is the person's hand, which has the word "weird" written on it. Pip immediately recognizes that person to be Ruby. Now, she needs to go speak to her to see if she knows anything about Jamie's whereabouts.

But before she does that, Pip discovers that someone else has sent in a video from the Calamity party. In this video, Jamie is shown talking to someone on the phone. Pip writes down everything he said on a piece of paper. Based on the phone call, Pip infers that Jamie was scared of whoever he was talking to and worried that they might harm someone.

She then receives a text message informing her that Jamie didn't show up for Max's trial. Uh oh! That's not good at all. Later on, Pip speaks with Ruby. During this scene, Ruby explains to Pip that Jamie approached her at the party but called her by a different name. She tells Pip that he was calling her "Layla."

After thinking for a bit, Pip eventually comes to the conclusion that Jamie was most likely talking to a catfish the entire time. She tells Connor later on that this "Layla" person likely took Ruby's photos off her social media page to pretend to be her. She thinks Layla is the person behind Jamie's disappearance.

Later that night, Pip, Connor, and Ravi create a fake profile on a dating site to see if they can find Layla. In the end, they come across her profile page that has pictures of Ruby. They then send her a direct message on the app. Lauren and Robin eventually show up at Pip's house and attempt to help out. Well, Robin tries to steal Pip's phone to give to Max. However, Pip ends up catching him. Robin and Lauren then leave her house.

Later on, Ravi tells Pip that he's been fired from his internship. Oh no! It looks like Max is responsible... Pip then receives two messages from Layla on the dating app. The messages are "Hello Pip" and "You're getting closer." The third episode then ends with Pip, Ravi, and Connor staring at the phone in shock.

You can now stream all six episodes of A Good Girl's Guide to Murder season 2 on Netflix.