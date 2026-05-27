A Good Girl's Guide to Murder season 2 episode 4 recap: The hunt for Jamie continues

Spoilers are ahead from A Good Girl's Guide to Murder season 2 episode 4!

The third episode of A Good Girl's Guide to Murder season 2 was pretty shocking overall, but the biggest reveal happened at the very end. Through video footage sent in from Pip's podcast listeners, Pip discovered that Jamie had spoken to Ruby at the Calamity party on the night he went missing.

She thought Ruby might have had an idea of where Jamie is, so she went to speak to her. However, what Pip learned from her was that Jamie thought she was someone else. Pip then came to the conclusion that Jamie was likely talking to a catfish by the name of Layla. She and her friends later found Layla's dating profile online and decided to send her a direct message. The third episode then ultimately wrapped up with Layla messaging back "Hello Pip" and "You're getting closer."

That's a pretty interesting way to end an episode. Let's continue on to episode 4 to see what happens next!

Emma Myers as Pip Fitz-Amobi and Zain Iqbal as Ravi Singh in A Good Girl's Guide to Murder season 2 | Netflix

Stanley reveals shocking information to Pip

Episode 4 opens with Layla sending another message to Pip on the dating app. This time, she drops the pin to a specific location before disabling her entire profile. Pip, Ravi, and Connor then head to the location, which is the local cemetery. During this scene, Pip comes across the tombstone for a person named Hillary Weiseman. If you recall from the second episode, Pip had found a piece of paper in Jamie's room that read "Hillary Weiseman Left 11." Pip walks to her left 11 times and finds flowers lying on the ground.

In the flowers, she also finds a note that's written backward. It reads, "To Layla. Love, Jamie." Connor chuckles and tells Pip that Jamie used to write notes like that when they were kids. Pip then looks through the flowers more and finds $900 in cash. Suddenly, Stanley approaches the trio.

He apologizes to Pip for lying about the video footage of Max at the golf club on the night Jamie went missing. He tells her that the footage was actually from four months ago and that Max had him loop it and change the date to make it seem like he had an airtight alibi. Stanley also explains his reasoning for doing so, which was so he wouldn't get fired at the golf club. Like Pip, Stanley now also thinks Max might have something to do with Jamie's disappearance.

The episode then cuts to Max's house. Max has been freaking out since he can't find his pills in his room. These pills are the same ones he used to drug his victims, and he knows his mom likely took them because she was in his room earlier. As he sits on the staircase steps, his mom enters the house. During this scene, Max's mom makes it known to Max that she knows what he did to Becca and Nat. She also makes it clear that she's not going to defend him in court. Max then asks her whether changing his plea to guilty would make things better, and she responds, "maybe."

Later on, Pip, Ravi, and Connor are having drinks when Officer Dan Da Silva walks into the building. If you recall from the second episode, Officer Da Silva had told Pip that he thinks she's right about Max. Since Pip wants clarification on what he meant by that, she decides to speak with him in his car. During this scene, Pip learns that Officer Da Silva was also in contact with Layla on the dating app. However, their conversation goes left after Pip discovers blood on the passenger's seat.

She tries to escape, but he catches her. Officer Da Silva then reveals that the blood found on the seat actually belongs to him. According to his account, Max tried to blackmail him and pressured him into intimidating Jamie so he would back out of testifying at the trial. However, when Da Silva confronted Jamie, Jamie fought back and punched him in the face. This caused the blood to get on the seat. This all happened on the same night Jamie was wearing that sweater his mom later discovered under his bed. As it turns out, the blood found on the sweater was Da Silva’s.

During this scene, Pip also reveals to Da Silva that his sister Nat is Woman A in the trial. Da Silva had no idea that Nat had been sexually assaulted by Max, so this is new news to him. With all of this new information, Da Silva is now on the side against Max just like Pip, her friends, and Stanley.

Pip confronts Max

It's another day of Max's trial, and now it's his time to take the stand. The only problem is that Da Silva kidnaps Max and takes him to a secret location instead of the courthouse. Once they arrive, Max finds Pip waiting for him. During this scene, Pip asks Max where he was at the time Jamie disappeared. Max responds that he was at the train station buying drugs from Howie, but that he later saw Jamie walking down the street.

However, Pip doesn't believe him because he gets the clothing that Jamie was wearing that night wrong. After saying some harsh words to Max, Pip then has Da Silva take him to the courthouse. Ravi comes out of his hiding spot, and he and Pip share a moment. Afterward, Pip then heads back to Connor's house.

While there, she finally figures out how to get into Jamie's laptop. What she discovers is that Jamie had been searching for "brain cancer" on the internet just days before his disappearance. She then checks the step history on his watch from the time he went missing and notices that he had been walking for a while before suddenly stopping at one location. Connor then tells Pip to look at Jamie's heart rate from that night, and they find that everything was fine until his heart rate suddenly dropped to zero. Oh no! Could this mean that Jamie is dead?

The episode then cuts to the courtroom, where Max prepares to tell his side of what happened one of the nights he sexually assaulted someone. Remember, he told his mom that he was going to basically tell the truth and plead guilty. However, Max doesn't end up doing that at all. What he decides to do is get on the stand and lie by saying that Sal was the one behind the attacks. Now, it's up to the jury to decide whether he's guilty or not.

Elsewhere, Pip speaks with one of her school's teachers (Adam Clark) who had been in contact with Layla. While recording their conversation, she tells him to tell her everything about the conversations he had with her. Adam then explains that he met Layla on the dating app and even spoke to her on the phone. He also shares that Layla wanted to know more about him, but didn't provide much information about herself.

Adam then goes on to explain to Pip that all Layla really shared was that she was sick from a brain tumor and had been signed off from work. Wait, wasn't Jamie searching for brain tumors on the internet before he went missing? That's interesting! The last thing Adam tells Pip is that after he told Layla his occupation, she hung up on him and pretty much ghosted him.

The episode then cuts to an open field, where Pip, Ravi, Connor, and many others search for Jamie. Pip tells everyone that they should split up before it gets dark. She goes with a group and searches one area, while Ravi and Connor take another group to search elsewhere. Pip and her group run into one of Becca's dad's construction sites. Fortunately, he lets them in and look around.

Meanwhile, Ravi, Connor, and the rest of their search group arrive at a large mansion that once hosted the Calamity parties before the venue was changed. Suddenly, one of the group members yells for Ravi and Connor to come over because they found something. What is it, you ask? It's the yellow knife that's been missing from Connor and Jamie's house! With it being found, Pip now has an idea of Jamie's last whereabouts. This is where the fourth episode ends.

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder season 2 is now available to stream on Netflix.