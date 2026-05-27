A Good Girl's Guide to Murder season 2 episode 5 recap: Stanley's true identity

Major spoilers are ahead from A Good Girl's Guide to Murder season 2 episode 5!

The fourth episode of A Good Girl's Guide to Murder season 2 was all about Pip and her friends trying to figure out who Layla is. They believe that if they find her, then they'd potentially be able to find Jamie. However, the most thrilling part of the episode happened right at the end when Pip, Ravi, and Connor found the missing yellow knife from Jamie and Connor's house.

It was found hidden between a bunch of tools outside an old mansion where the Calamity parties used to be held. Now Pip knows where Jamie was before he disappeared, but will she actually find him? Follow along with our recap of episode 5 to see what happens next!

Emma Myers as Pip Fitz-Amobi in A Good Girl's Guide to Murder season 2 | Netflix

Max is found not guilty of all charges against him

The fifth episode opens with Pip, Ravi, and Connor breaking into the mansion. While there, they witness a drug deal between Howie and another guy. Pip immediately thinks the other guy might have been involved with Jamie, so she, Ravi, and Connor attempt to trail after him after he leaves. However, they end up losing track of him during the car chase. Luckily, Connor was able to recognize the make of the car that the guy was driving. In addition, Pip was able to recognize his voice. It was Nat's boyfriend, Luke.

The next day, Pip heads to Luke's house to speak with him. However, Nat opens the front door instead. Pip pleads with Nat to let her speak to Luke, but Nat closes the door in her face. Elsewhere, the jury has finally reached a verdict in Max's trial. They've found him not guilty on all charges. Ravi then calls Pip to inform her of the bad news. Pip immediately runs back to Nat to let her know as well, and Nat breaks down.

Later on at school, Pip gets into a physical altercation with Robin. This leads to her being suspended for three days. Ravi tries to comfort her, but to no avail. Connor then calls Pip and tells her to turn on the news. The latest news report shows that a body has just been found in the town. Pip and Connor immediately suspect that it's Jamie, and now Pip is even more emotional.

However, that all changes when Pip speaks with Charlie. After talking with Charlie, Pip's spirits begin to lift slightly. She now has a plan. Although Max didn't get convicted, Pip decides to get her revenge on him in her own way. How? By breaking one of the windows at his house, smearing red paint over his front door, and then releasing on her podcast the recorded phone call of him basically confessing to sexually assaulting Becca. Later on that night, Max and his family finally return home from dinner to find their house vandalized. Max also finds out that the phone call has been uploaded online. We're then shown Pip making up with Ravi in the rain.

Pip learns about Child Brunswick

The next day, Pip learns from Connor that the body that was found is not Jamie's. Now, she still has time to try to find him. Pip and Ravi then head to Luke's house, where they run into Nat. Nat tells Pip that she wants to help find Jamie. She also shares with her that Luke had been in contact with Layla and that they had agreed to meet up the day Jamie disappeared. She explains that Luke was not at home when Jamie went missing, as he said he was, but was with Layla instead.

Pip, along with Ravi, then knocks on Luke's front door. Once Luke opens up, Pip offers to give him the $900 in cash that Jamie owes him. However, that's only if he answers their questions. Luke then lets them inside. During this scene, Luke reveals to Pip that he believes Jamie is actually Layla. Why does he think that? On the night Jamie disappeared, Layla had asked Luke to meet her somewhere. But when Luke arrived at the location, it wasn’t Layla waiting for him. It was Jamie.

Luke tells Pip and Ravi that when he saw Jamie, all he said to him was "Child Brown Sick." Of course, this confuses Pip and Ravi. They then leave shortly after. As they walk back to their car, Pip searches "Child Brown Sick" on the internet. What comes up is Child Brunswick, the son of notorious British serial killer Scott Brunswick. Pip and Ravi then head home to do more research.

What they discover is that between 2005 and 2006, a young Child was helping his father in committing the murders of young kids. He would lure them away from their parents so that his father could kidnap and then murder them. Later on, Scott would eventually get caught and be given a life sentence in prison. However, a fellow inmate ended up taking him out. Meanwhile, Child was given a five-year custodial sentence before being released at 18. Following his release, he was then given a new identity under a witness protection-style program.

After connecting all the dots, Pip ultimately concludes that Layla came to town searching for Child. She believes that Layla enlisted Jamie’s help to track him down because she wants revenge and plans to kill him. Pip also figures that finding the real Child could lead them straight to Jamie.

As Pip, Ravi, and Connor head off to talk to Howie, Pip suddenly freezes. Reflecting on all of her previous interactions with Stanley, she realizes that he is the real Child. This is where the penultimate episode of the second season comes to a close. Dun dun duuun!

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder season 2 is now available to stream on Netflix.