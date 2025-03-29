A Good Girl's Guide to Murder season 2 filming update has us hopeful for its potential release date

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder was released on Netflix in August 2024 after taking off as Holly Jackson's hit debut young adult crime series by the same name. The streamer played it smart by casting Emma Myers, already known for Enid Sinclair in Wednesday, as the leading lady in the series.

Pip Fitz-Amobi is a teenager who marches to the beat of her own drum in her little town of Fairview, Connecticut. Most people want to forget the chilling murder-disappearance case that rocked their town five years prior, but Pip won't let it go. For a school project, she investigates the Andi Belle-Sal Singh case that's plagued her mind since she was twelve.

In a six-episode season 1, the series covers the events from the first book of the series, where it is believed that Sal Sing murdered his girlfriend Andi Belle, later committing suicide out of guilt. But as clues unravel and Andi's body remains missing, it looks like Sal may not have committed the crime that leaves his family hated by Fairview.

After raving reviews, it's no surprise the series received a season 2 renewal in November 2024. At that time, Variety reported season 2 would contain six episodes and revolve around the "aftermath of Pip and Ravi solving Andi Belle's case." Season 1 followed the events of book 1, A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, while season 2 will adapt book 2, Good Girls, Bad Blood, with the same writers, Jackson and Poppy Cogan.

Variety shared the logline for season 2's new mystery:

“As Max Hastings’ trial approaches, key witness Jamie Reynolds suddenly disappears and Pip finds herself in a race against time to find him. This new mystery will take Pip to unexpected places as she struggles with the idea of justice, straying even further from the ‘good girl’ she once was.”

A Good Girl's Guide For Murder season 2 begins filming in April

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder. Emma Myers as Pip Fitz-Amobi in A Good Girl's Guide to Murder | Cr. Courtesy of Joss Barratt/Netflix © 2024

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder season 2 is officially in "pre-production" and setting up for the shoot in the Southwest of the United Kingdom, where season 1 was shot. What's On Netflix reported the exciting April 13, 2025 shooting date with the "six-episode series expected to wrap sometime in mid-July."

Fans may see Pipi and Ravi sooner than we think, with the production schedule taking place from April to July. A late 2025, at the very earliest and most hopeful, or early 2026 release could be on the horizon for the second season. It's sure to be worth the wait. A season 2 release date has yet to be confirmed.

There's no shortage of Myers' work this year as fans wait for her return as Pip. Along with revealing the filming update for A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, the article also teased the return of Wednesday, which will be back later this year with its own second season. Myers continues to stay booked and busy with the upcoming Minecraft film alongside Jack Black, premiering in theaters on April 4.

Emma Myers and Zain Iqbal are confirmed to return

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder. Zain Iqbal as Ravi Singh and Emma Myers as Pip Fitz-Amobi in A Good Girl's Guide to Murder | Cr. Courtesy of Sally Mais/Netflix © 2024

In a VMEN Magazine interview, breakout star Zain Iqbal gives his perspective on his character, Ravi's dynamic throughout the first season: “What surprised me was his willingness to support Pip, no matter how crazy her plans get. He’s always got her back and has his full trust in her. I guess that shows the great dynamic they have in their relationship.” Fans can plan to see many more "PipRavi" scenes in season 2 as it seems the two work well together.

Zain Iqbal isn't the only one of the instant duo who expressed his excitement for another chance to play their characters. Shortly after season one landed on Netflix, Emma Myers expressed her hopes for "another season" in an August 2024 interview with Teen Vogue. She stated that "she loves the books and story," wanting to see the "entire trilogy pan out." Fans may likely see a third season, but only time will tell if Netflix chooses to adapt Holly Jackson's As Good As Dead to complete the onscreen trilogy.