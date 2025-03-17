Jenna Ortega shares a thrilling Wednesday season 2 update

There's some exciting news about Wednesday season 2 to share with fans of the Netflix original series!

In a recent interview with Collider promoting her new movie, Death of a Unicorn, Jenna Ortega revealed a big update about Wednesday season 2 post-production. Ortega mentioned she's been doing ADR on season 2, which is usually one of the final steps for cast before a season is finished.

Here's what Ortega told Collider:

“We're still in the edit. I was doing ADR for it two weeks ago. That's the funny thing about these jobs is you're done, you wrap, but you're not really done. So, I'll probably be working on it until the end.”

The cast and crew finished filming season 2 at the end of 2024, and according to Ortega's latest update, things are progressing through post-production in the spring of 2025.

Prior to this update, it had been a minute since we heard any updates about Wednesday season 2, so this is obviously great news. I think the last update was when Netflix rolled out its list of new shows coming in 2025. It signals post-production is coming along nicely on Wednesday season 2.

As they did when season 1 ended in November 2022, fans just want to know when Wednesday season 2 will be released on Netflix. While Ortega didn't share that information directly, we have to assume Wednesday season 2 is coming to Netflix sooner rather than later.

There were some rumors about a May release date at the end of last year, but that might be too soon. The earliest we would probably see Wednesday season 2 is sometime around the end of May, possibly Memorial Day weekend. That's when Netflix released the first half of Stranger Things season 4 in 2022. That's the next holiday weekend, so it seems like it's possible. Plus, Wednesday season 2 would also be eligible for the 2025 Emmys if it's released before June 2025.

So, that's the earliest we could see the new season. We haven't heard anything from Netflix regarding season 2 in a while, so it might be too quick. We haven't seen many Netflix shows confirmed for release in May, though, so that could be something.

June is already filling up with two big releases. Ginny and Georgia season 3 premieres on June 5, followed by Squid Game season 3 on June 27. After that, it's hard to say what Netflix has planned. We know that new seasons of Stranger Things, The Witcher, My Life with the Walter Boys, Emily in Paris, The Diplomat, Monster, and Nobody Wants This are coming later this year. Plus, there are a bunch of big, new shows in Netflix's 2025 lineup.

In the interview with Collider, Ortega also teased a "slasher"-filled episode in season 2. She also mentioned that the writers have started tossing around ideas for Wednesday season 3 while they wait for the renewal.

We'll share more updates about Wednesday season 2 as we find out! Fingers crossed the new season hits Netflix this spring.