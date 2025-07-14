A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder season 2 reveals first-look and new cast additions

Get ready to see teen sleuth Pip Fitz-Amobi solve a new mystery when A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder season 2 releases on Netflix in the future! An official release date has not been announced yet, but we're probably looking at a release sometime in 2026. There's a chance of a late 2025 release, but we're likely to see the brand-new season next year. Don't worry. We'll get back to you with the release date once Netflix reveals it.

The good news is that we now know who else will be joining Pip in the new six-episode installment. But that's not all! A first look at season 2 was also revealed. A Good Girl's Guide to Murder is a teen mystery thriller series created by Poppy Cogan. While the first season was based on Holly Jackson's 2019 book of the same name, the second season is adapted from the second book in the series, Good Girl, Bad Blood.

The second season will see Pip reluctantly drawn back into the world of amateur sleuthing after a key witness in Max Hastings’ upcoming trial mysteriously vanishes. Though she’s tried to distance herself from investigations following the fallout of the Andie Bell case, Pip is once again racing against the clock to uncover the truth.

Wednesday's Emma Myers returns as Pip, along with Zain Iqbal (Death, Whatever!) as Ravi Singh. Also returning from last season are Henry Ashton (My Lady Jane) as Max Hastings, Asha Banks (My Fault: London) as Cara Ward, Yali Topol Margalith (House of David) as Lauren Gibson, and Jude Morgan-Collie (Here We Go) as Connor Reynolds. Joining the season 2 cast are Misia Butler (KAOS), Eden Hambelton-Davies (Tell Me Everything), and Jack Rowan (Noughts And Crosses).

Butler is set to play a character named Stanley Forbes, while Hambelton-Davies will portray Jamie Reynolds, Connor’s brother. On the other hand, Rowan plays Charlie Green, Pip's new neighbor.

Here are the descriptions for each of the characters just listed via Netflix:

Stanley Forbes is a figure on the fringes of the investigation. He has connections that may run deeper than they seem.

Jamie Reynolds is a quiet but popular local musician.

Charlie Green is drawn into the heart of the mystery unraveling in Little Kilton.

Rounding out the season 2 cast are Anna Brindle (The Outs), Peter Sullivan (The Jetty), Freddie Thorp (Fate: The Winx Saga), Lu Corfield (The Crow Girl), Stephanie Street (Breathtaking), and Freddie England.

Check out these exciting first-look images of the new season via the BBC Press Office official X page:

📢 A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder series 2 first look revealed 👀



Get your preview of Emma Myers returning as Pip, plus three newly announced cast members...



Find out who they are here ➡️ https://t.co/PU5IqTsP8O pic.twitter.com/M1djNNdNnW — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) July 14, 2025

Besides the release date, we're still waiting on the official trailer as well. As soon as these juicy deets are revealed, you'll be the first to know! Stay tuned to Show Snob for now!

