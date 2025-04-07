A Good Girl's Guide to Murder season 2 starts filming very soon

We just heard some great news to share with fans of A Good Girl's Guide to Murder starring Emma Myers! Production on A Good Girl's Guide to Murder season 2 is starting very soon.

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder was one of the most popular Netflix teen mysteries of 2024. After it's premiere on the streaming service in August 2024, Netflix (and BBC) picked up the series for a second season in November 2024.

It's been a while since we heard anything about the upcoming season of the BBC iPlayer and Netflix series. Well, that all changed when Variety dropped a new feature on Myers, who also stars in Wednesday season 2 and the movie that sweeping the world right now, A Minecraft Movie.

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder season 2 begins in April 2025

According to Variety, Myers and the rest of the cast of A Good Girl's Guide to Murder season 2 will start filming the new season in April 2025 in the UK.

We haven't heard the official start date, but this is obviously super exciting for fans of the TV series and book series. Of course, A Good Girl's Guide to Murder is the first book in Holly Jackson's trilogy. The second book, Good Girl, Bad Blood, which is what many assume season 2 will be based on, continues the story of Pip Fitz-Amobi, played by Myers. After solving the mystery in season 1, Pip has her own true crime podcast. When a friend's brother goes missing, Pip is back on the case to get to the bottom of what really happened.

We have to assume that the plot will largely follow Good Girl, Bad Blood, but we know that there will likely be at least a few changes. There were definitely some changes in the first season of the series, too. I'm expecting we'll see many of the main cast in season 1 return for season 2, though.

As for how long production will last, that has not been confirmed yet. The first season started filming in July 2023 and wrapped in September 2023, so it didn't take long at all. We waited almost a full year after production started until the series was released, so we are expecting a similar wait for season 2.

Best case scenario, A Good Girl's Guide to Murder season 2 will be released sometime in early 2026 on Netflix. There's a possibility, I guess, that the new season could come out by the end of 2025, but I highly doubt it. There are so many big Netflix shows coming later this year, and that's a really quick turnaround. It makes much more sense that the new season will premiere in 2026.

The good news is that Myers' other big show, Wednesday, has a new season coming this year, but we'll probably have to wait until much later in the year to watch Wednesday season 2 on Netflix.

Stay tuned for more news about A Good Girl's Guide to Murder season 2 and Wednesday season 2!