New Game of Thrones spinoff series dealt unfortunate release date delay by HBO

With all the hype around A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, we are ready for it. There’s no doubt that we’re ready for this Game of Thrones spinoff series, bringing us a story that has been hinted at more times than once.

In fact, there’s been plenty of news surrounding the casting and the tease of the story. With some images released of the series, there was always the hint that we could expect it sometime in 2025. Now we get the bad news.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is pushed to 2026

Warner Bros. Discovery had originally told us that the series would arrive sometime in 2025, so there was no reason to believe otherwise. Variety now reports that that won’t be the case. The series has been pushed to the 2026 schedule.

A trailer for the Game of Thrones spinoff was released to advertisers during the HBO Upfronts, with the title card at the end sharing the 2026 release date. That was also a blow to advertisers, who were likely ready to put their money into the series considering how much this franchise continues to grow and gain popularity.

Casey Bloys did confirm that A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms would arrive in “winter 2026.” This would suggest early in the year, around January to March. The bad news is that this could potentially push back the other Game of Thrones series, House of the Dragon, which is currently producing the third season.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms by George R.R. Martin. Image: Random House Worlds.

What is A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms about?

The new spinoff is an adaptation of the novella The Hedge Knight by George R.R. Martin. It follows “Dunk and Egg,” a knight called Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire, Egg. Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell will play the two characters respectively.

This is a prequel to Game of Thrones, which is why many have already heard of Dunk and Egg. However, it sits after the events of House of the Dragon, so it could give away a few things that happen within there. Of course. House of the Dragon is a different breed of show adapted from a novel that is written more as a history book that isn’t quite as accurate as it would have us believe.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will follow Dunk and Egg on a journey to a competition, which involves multiple Targaryens, including Prince Aerion, Prince Baelor, and Prince Maekar. There are also many other house names you’ll recognize, such as Baratheon.

While the wait is a blow, at least we know it’s still happening. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is set to be released in early 2026.

House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones are both available to stream on Max.