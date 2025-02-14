There's more Game of Thrones spinoffs in the works after A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

We're in a bit of a drought for Game of Thrones spinoffs right now, but we have some good news to share. There are more Game of Thrones spinoffs in the works on HBO.

In a new interview with Deadline, Francesca Orsi, the Head of Drama Series and Films at HBO, revealed that multiple spinoffs set in the Game of Thrones universe are in various stages of development at HBO.

“We have other spinoffs that we’re working on right now, one of which — which I won’t get into — is very promising, and it is still the Targaryen line. There’s a number of other spinoffs, we can’t really guarantee what’s going to go forward, but we are very big budget on the other ones. I would say this is the most intimate one.”

I have a few thoughts on Orsi's comments. First of all, my inclination is to protect myself from getting too excited because many Game of Thrones spinoffs have been in the works at one point or another. So far, that's only resulted in House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. So, that's my initial reaction.

But, trying not to get too excited is difficult when I'm reading between the lines of what Orsi and the HBO team have planned. It seems to be the Aegon's Conquest spinoff we've all been waiting for.

HBO hints at Aegon's Conquest spinoff

Based on Orsi's comments, it sure seems like Aegon's Conquest will be the next Game of Thrones spinoff. Obviously, nothing has become official yet, but I don't think it's too much of a stretch to assume Orsi is talking about Aegon's Conquest when referring to the "intimate" and "big budget" and "very promising" series focusing on the "Targaryen line."

Game of Thrones told the story of A Song of Ice and Fire. House of the Dragon focuses on the Dance of Dragons, as it's known. While there are lots of worthy Targaryen stories to tell, as my friends at Winter is Coming pointed out, there's only one Targaryen storyline that every Game of Thrones fan wants to see right now. And, that's Aegon's Conquest.

For those who don't know, Aegon's Conquest marks the beginning of the Targaryen Dynasty. It takes place about 130 years before House of the Dragon is set. Aegon the Conqueror arrives in Westeros, unites the Seven Kingdoms (for the most part), and paves the way for the events of House of the Dragon and later Game of Thrones.

There have been reports that Aegon's Conquest was in the works. Mattson Tomlin had been rumored to be developing the project alongside George R.R. Martin. Whether or not that's still the game plan, we don't know, but we'll probably find out soon.

Unfortunately, it's going to be a while until we find out more information about this new Game of Thrones series in development. It might be even longer until we see any of the current series set in this world. House of the Dragon season 3 isn't coming to HBO for at least another year. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms premieres on HBO and Max later this year, but it's definitely not going to be the last Game of Thrones spinoff. The future of Game of Thrones is in a better place than I thought it was yesterday, so that's promising.

Stay tuned for more news about House of the Dragon, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, and more Game of Thrones shows in the works on HBO.