Abbott Elementary potentially brews up guest starring role from famous pop star
By Reed Gaudens
She's working late because she's a... teacher?! Abbott Elementary could be on its way to serving up a shot of espresso with a recently popular fan casting that's picked up steam. After fans have been begging the series to please, please, please feature a certain pop singer in a future episodes, it's more possible than ever that we could be getting a taste before long. (Puns intended!)
Quinta Brunson, the creator and star of Abbott Elementary, appeared as a special celebrity guest in Sabrina Carpenter's Netflix holiday special A Nonsense Christmas, which quickly had fans itching for Carpenter to return the favor on Brunson's hit ABC comedy. Abbott has been known to call in big names, especially those with Philly connections, so it's not totally impossible.
On Dec. 7, a day after Carpenter's Netflix special debuted, Brunson shared a carousel of photos with the pop star on Instagram and seemed to acknowledge the growing fan casting in the comments. Brunson "liked" a handful of comments under the post, one of them being "Sabrina on Abbott Elementary when." It's worth noting the comment earned more likes than Carpenter's own!
Obviously, this is far from confirmation that Sabrina Carpenter will actually appear in an upcoming episode of Abbott Elementary, but it's exciting knowing that the interest from fans is at least on the show's boss' radar. And personally, I would also like to know when they could make this happen, because it would truly be among the show's most iconic stunt castings yet.
Sabrina Carpenter needs to guest star on Abbott Elementary
Since becoming a breakout hit, Abbott Elementary has become known for some of its most headline-grabbing guest starring roles and cameo appearances. The series has welcomed the likes of Taraji P. Henson, Ayo Edebiri, Leslie Odom Jr., Keegan-Michael Key, Lana Condor, Bradley Cooper, Jalen Hurts, Jason Kelce, and so many more amazing guests.
Because Brunson's from Philadelphia and the show takes place in the city, there are often guest stars with a connection to the star's hometown. For those who don't know, Carpenter was born in Quakertown, Pennsylvania and grew up in East Greenville, which are very close to Philly. She already has an in with Brunson beyond calling in her talents for A Nonsense Christmas.
When guests appear on Abbott Elementary, sometimes they play themselves (a la Bradley Cooper and the Eagles players), but they often become memorable parts of the show's world, such as Edebiri and Henson playing Janine's sister and mother. But some of the best guests are those that stir up some chaos at school, and Carpenter could certainly fill that space. Maybe even as a music teacher!
Up next on Abbott's epic guest star agenda, the series will host a crossover event with the FXX comedy series It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, which kicks off on Jan. 8 when the Emmy-winning comedy returns from its midseason break on ABC and Hulu. A lot of viewers weren't sure how the show's sensibilities would mesh, but one thing's for sure: Never doubt Quinta Brunson!
