Things are about to get wild! An Abbott Elementary and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia crossover is happening
"It's Always Sunny in Abbott Elementary!" It just sounds right, doesn't it? After months of speculation, we finally have confirmation which show Abbott Elementary is doing a crossover with. Earlier this summer at San Diego Comic-Con, Abbott creator and lead actress Quinta Brunson revealed there's a special crossover happening between the ABC comedy and another series, but she didn't share details. Of course, she had to be a tease! Well, now we know which other comedy is involved. And it's FX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia!
Guys, I called this on our sister site Hidden Remote. I can't believe I was right! I feel so validated right now. I had a feeling that perhaps the theory was too out there. But I did have hope the Abbott Elementary/It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia crossover episode was going to happen. Because it just makes so much sense! Even though we don't know plot details yet, there's so many places they can take the story. We'll get to that in a moment.
It's Always Sunny's co-creator and actor Rob McElhenney first shared the news with us fans on Instagram, posting an awesome pic of him, Brunson, and Charlie Day posing outside of the Abbott Elementary school with the caption, "Oh. Hello." Then on his Instagram stories, he also uploaded a photo of the trio with Danny DeVito, as well as Abbot's cast members Tyler James Williams and William Stanford Davis. Check them both out below!
Brunson shared the same image with the caption, "Season 4 of Abbott Elementary gets real Sunny :)." I'm just freaking out you guys, I absolutely think this is going to be amazing and it's a clash of two of my favorite comedies right now! Both sitcoms are so good and hit all those comedic beats. The two shows also both have hilarious characters. It's going to be a wild ride because with everyone coming together, it's about to get crazy.
As previously reported, the Abbott / It's Always Sunny crossover is going to air on ABC at some point after the winter hiatus that broadcast schedules take. So I think we might be looking at around February/March 2025 since Abbott Elementary season 4 premieres Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024.
There will be two crossover episodes of sorts. One where the Sunny gang visits Abbott Elementary, and then there will be an episode of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia featuring the Abbott staff. It's not clear yet when and which episode of the FX series will have this as season 17 does not currently have a release date yet. Though 2025 has been confirmed, which would line up with when the crossover episode is going to air on ABC.
Though the two comedies are under two different networks - Abbott is on ABC and Sunny is on FX - both of these platforms are owned by Disney. Plus after they air on their respective networks, both shows stream on Hulu the next day. So really, this all works out. This is a big deal and very unique because a crossover episode like this hasn't ever been done before. Though both networks are owned by Disney, usually crossovers happen between two shows on the same network. So this is really cool.
Both workplace comedies have been unique in their own ways, and now they're just taking another step in doing so. I'm so psyched! Brunson teased the school might face some trouble because the community it's located in is being gentrified. Perhaps Mac, Charlie, Dennis, Dee, and Frank are facing the same issue with Paddy's Pub?
Or, we have seen the gang trying to work at a school before. Perhpas they make their way to Abbott Elementary. There's also the fact that Charlie has dyslexia. Is he finally going to learn how to read and write properly? There's so many storylines that can happen here! What are your theories?
Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about the Abbott Elementary / It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia crossover episode!