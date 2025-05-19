ABC's best TGIT classic sets streaming return on Netflix this summer

One of Shonda Rhimes' best shows is about to make a triumphant return to streaming, landing on Netflix just in time for a summer binge. No, it's not How to Get Away with Murder, but it is another TGIT staple. It's the smash hit political thriller series Scandal, which introduced us to the brilliant and impeccably dressed crisis manager Olivia Pope, played by the incomparable Kerry Washington.

With its return to Netflix this summer, it'll be the first time in five years since Scandal streamed on the platform. After adding the seventh and final season in May 2018, Netflix removed the entire series from its platform two years later in May 2020. The political thriller was streaming on Hulu for a while, though it has since been removed. As of May 19, the political thriller is available to stream on Tubi with ads. But with its Netflix comeback, fans will soon be able to enjoy an uninterrupted binge of the entire series. Of course, that's if you're subscribed to the ad-free plan.

Do you have your calendar up and ready? If so, make sure to mark off the date Tuesday, June 17, 2025, because that's when all seven seasons of Scandal officially return to Netflix. Whether you're gearing up to revisit Olivia Pope as she tackles Washington's most scandalous secrets or experiencing the drama for the first time, you'll soon have the chance to binge the entire political thriller from beginning to end.

However, keep in mind that this former ABC series won’t be available on Netflix indefinitely, as it’s a licensed title. Once it lands on the streamer this June, there will likely be a limited window to watch before it rotates off the platform again. An official Netflix departure date is unknown at this time, but it's imperative that you watch the show sooner rather than later if you want to experience the full run of Scandal uninterrupted. That feeling of missing out or having a series disappear mid-binge is honestly the worst! Don't let that happen to you with Scandal!

The political thriller series revolves around Olivia Pope, an intelligent and fearless crisis manager in Washington, D.C., who runs her own crisis management firm, Olivia Pope & Associates. Through this firm, she helps the nation’s elite manage scandals and protect their reputations, all while navigating her own complex personal and professional challenges. The series also delves into her complicated yet steamy romance with the President of the United States, Fitzgerald Grant III.

Tony Goldwyn stars opposite Washington as Fitzgerald Grant III. Also in the cast are Henry Ian Cusick, Columbus Short, Darby Stanchfield, Katie Lowes, Guillermo Díaz, Jeff Perry, Bellamy Young, Joshua Malina, and many others.

