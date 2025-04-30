5 amazing Shonda Rhimes shows to watch (and 2 to skip)

Shonda Rhimes is a powerhouse when it comes to crafting gripping TV series that leave audiences hooked from the very first episode. From groundbreaking medical dramas to juicy political thrillers, she has had her hand in creating some of the most binge-worthy shows on television, whether through writing or producing.

But with such a vast catalog, it can be hard to know where to start. In this article, we'll dive into five of her most amazing shows that you definitely shouldn't miss, and we'll also throw in two that you might want to skip. Now, let's get started!

Meredith and Amelia prepare a funding proposal for their Alzheimer's research. Meanwhile, Teddy and Owen hit a breaking point in their marriage, while Jules has an awkward encounter with Dr. Beltran. ELLEN POMPEO, CATERINA SCORSONE | Disney/Anne Marie Fox

Grey's Anatomy (2005-)

Verdict: Watch

Watch Seasons: 21 with a twenty-second season in the works

21 with a twenty-second season in the works Where to watch: Hulu, Netflix

Come on. You just had to know Grey's Anatomy would be a show we recommend you watch. I mean, this is the series that launched Shonda Rhimes into superstardom, transformed the landscape of medical dramas, and gave us iconic characters like Meredith Grey and Cristina Yang. It's one of the longest-running medical dramas ever, with its twenty-first season currently airing and a twenty-second season in the works. It's clear this show isn't going anywhere anytime soon, and we're not complaining one bit. Bring on the heartbreak, hospital chaos, and steamy on-call room drama. We're here for all of it!

Grey's Anatomy follows the professional and personal lives of the doctors at a fictional Seattle hospital as they navigate the challenges of saving lives while also dealing with personal turmoil and romantic entanglements.

Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page in Bridgerton season 1 | Netflix

Bridgerton (2020-)

Verdict: Watch

Watch Seasons: 3 with a fourth season on the way

3 with a fourth season on the way Where to watch: Netflix

Another must-watch series that Rhimes was involved in creating is Bridgerton. This hit period drama took Netflix by storm in 2020 and has continued to mesmerize audiences with its steamy and passionate love stories, unforgettable characters, and dazzling costumes. Fans fell in love with Daphne and Simon's whirlwind romance in season 1, and have continued to watch every season to see what new love story will be told. We're currently three seasons down with a fourth season on the way. If you want to be swept away into a world of scandal, seduction, and romance, Bridgerton is the perfect show to dive into.

Adapted from Julia Quinn's bestselling book series, the period drama is set in Regency-era London and follows the Bridgerton family as they navigate London's high society, each embarking on their own quest for love.

(L to R) India Amarteifio as Young Queen Charlotte, Corey Mylchreest as Young King George in episode 101 of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story | Liam Daniel/Netflix

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (2023)

Verdict: Watch

Watch Seasons: 1

1 Where to watch: Netflix

If you're a fan of Bridgerton, you'll be hooked on its prequel series, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. While Queen Charlotte is one of the main characters in Bridgerton, we don't learn much about her past. This prequel gives us an in-depth look at her early life, her journey to becoming queen, her romance with King George, and the challenges she encountered balancing her royal responsibilities with her personal struggles. This show has all the drama, romance, and intrigue that Bridgerton fans crave, and it definitely won't disappoint!

Viola Davis in How to Get Away with Murder | ABC/Raymond Liu

How to Get Away with Murder (2014-2020)

Verdict: Watch

Watch Seasons: 6

6 Where to watch: Hulu

Viola Davis is already an incredible actress, and with her role in How to Get Away with Murder, she further solidified her place as one of the greatest talents in Hollywood. In this legal thriller series, she plays Annalise Keating, a brilliant and multifaceted law professor and defense attorney who leads a criminal law class while mentoring her students through challenging, high-pressure cases. Throughout the show's six-season run, we watch as Annalise and her students become entangled in a series of increasingly complex and ethically challenging legal situations that push them to their limits.

Scandal (2012-2018)

Verdict: Watch

Watch Seasons : 7

: 7 Where to watch: Tubi for free, Hulu

There's so much good to say about Scandal, but the one thing that really stands out is Kerry Washington's powerhouse performance as Olivia Pope. Olivia is a former White House staffer who starts her own crisis management firm. She and her team assist influential figures in Washington D.C. with covering up scandals and solving problems. While handling these intense cases, Olivia also faces her own personal struggles, particularly her ongoing affair with President Fitzgerald Grant III.

For the People (2018-2019)

Verdict: Skip

Skip Seasons: 2

2 Where to watch: Hulu

I wouldn't say For the People is necessarily a bad show. The reason I’d suggest skipping this legal drama is that it was cancelled after only two seasons. I'd hate for you to get attached to the characters and their stories, only to be left with unresolved plotlines and no real conclusion. However, if you do decide to check out this series anyway, be prepared to see a familiar face with Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page playing a very different role.

The short-lived legal drama centers around the lives of a group of young federal prosecutors and public defenders working in the Southern District of New York as they tackle some of the nation’s most high-profile and challenging cases.

Still Star-Crossed (2017)

Verdict: Skip

Skip Seasons: 1

1 Where to watch: Available to buy individual episodes or complete season via digital platforms

Unlike For the People, Still Star-Crossed would only get one season before being cancelled, leaving viewers with even less closure. That said, its early cancellation wasn’t all that surprising given how unengaging the show turned out to be. It struggled with weak writing, uneven pacing and tone, and a number of other issues that made it hard to connect with. I'd suggest passing on this period drama. It's not worth getting invested in a story that never quite comes together.

Here's what Still Star-Crossed is about via Rotten Tomatoes:

"This period piece from the minds of Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers builds on the ever-popular world first put to paper in the 16th century by English playwright William Shakespeare in the famous tragedy "Romeo and Juliet." Picking up after the play's end -- with the titular characters both dead -- "Still Star-Crossed" follows the lives of their families, the long-feuding Montagues and Capulets, as they continue to find themselves entangled through tragedy, palace intrigue and even more ill-fated romances."