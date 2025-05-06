Acapulco season 4 is checking in at Apple TV+ one last time this summer

Get ready to check into Las Colinas one last time this summer when Acapulco season 4 premieres. Apple TV+ announced the highly-anticipated release date for the comedy-drama, as well as the bittersweet news that the fourth season will be the last. Even though I'm not ready to say goodbye, I think many of us fans saw this coming. So when does the final season get here?

Acapulco bids farewell with season 4 in July

Acapulco season 4 premieres Wednesday, July 23, 2025 with the first two episodes on Apple TV+. An exact episode count wasn't shared. Though based on previous seasons, it's expected that there will be a total of 10 episodes.

The release of the new season comes a little over a year following the season 3 finale. In the streaming world nowadays, that's actually not a very long time or wait. So at least that's something good. It'll also be nice to have the series in the warmer months. It's definitely a summer sort of show. Here's the official synopsis shared by the streamer:

"In season four, present-day Máximo (Derbez) works tirelessly to restore Las Colinas to its former glory before the grand reopening. In 1986, when a competitor claims the number one spot in the annual ranking of Acapulco’s “Best Hotels,” young Máximo (Enrique Arrizon) will do whatever it takes to get back on top and secure Las Colinas’ future."

Acapulco season 4 on Apple TV+

As we saw at the end of season 3, present day Máximo decided to purchase Las Colinas so that he can restore it to the amazing hotel it once was, that he knows so well. This is due to his love for the hotel, as well as a way to deal with the guilt he feels for being the reason behind Diane and Dan Pablo getting fired in the past.

Another question we were left with is whether Julia, who Máximo asks to help him do so, will actually aid him in his quest. Also in the past, it's not surprising that the central character will do all he can for the hotel. The two timelines have a clear and intriguing theme that will make this final season great, I'm sure of it.

The series stars Eugenio Derbez as Adult Máximo; Enrique Arrazon as Young Máximo; Fernando Carsa as Guillermo, Rafael Cebrián as Hector, Vanessa Bauche as Nora, Camila Perez as Julia, Carlos Corona as Esteban, Chord Overstreet as Chad, Regina Reynoso as Sara, Jessica Collins as Diane, Regina Orozco as Lupe, Damián Alcázar as Don Pablo, and Jaime Camil as Alejandor.

There's also some new cast members joining the final season including Keyla Monterroso Mejiam and Omar Chaparro. While there's no trailer yet, Apple TV+ did share some first-look images to tide us over until then. Check out the lovely cast in the photos below!

Acapulco season 4 on Apple TV+

Acapulco season 4 on Apple TV+

Acapulco season 4 on Apple TV+

Acapulco season 4 premieres Wednesday, July 23, 2025 with the first two episodes on Apple TV+.