4 addictive shows to watch while waiting for Maxton Hall season 3

If you’re a die-hard fan of Maxton Hall, you already know that waiting for the next season can feel like an eternity. The twists, the secrets, the tension-filled romance between Ruby Bell and James Beaufort, and every moment of season 2 has left us hungry for more. I mean, talk about that shocking cliffhanger ending!

While we do have a third (and potentially final season) on the way, it won't be hitting our screens anytime soon. An official release date hasn't been announced yet, but it's likely that Maxton Hall season 3 will be released sometime in 2026.

That said, it might seem like an impossible wait. But we have just what you need to pass the time. Below, we shared a good list of four binge-worthy shows that will keep you hooked and entertained while you anxiously wait for Maxton Hall season 3 to finally arrive on Prime Video.

Gossip Girl (2007-2012)

Seasons: 6

6 Cast: Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford, Taylor Momsen, Ed Westwick, Kelly Rutherford

Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford, Taylor Momsen, Ed Westwick, Kelly Rutherford Where to watch: HBO Max, Netflix

If you’re obsessed with Maxton Hall, then Gossip Girl is basically your next addiction. Think elite schools, messy romances, and secrets so juicy they’ll make your head spin, except it’s the Upper East Side, and everyone’s playing dirty. Best friends become enemies overnight, lovers betray each other in the blink of an eye, and no secret is safe from the all-seeing eyes of Gossip Girl.

The teen drama follows the lives of a group of wealthy and ambitious Manhattan teens as they juggle love, friendship, betrayal, and scandal, all while trying to stay one step ahead of the all-seeing Gossip Girl who exposes their deepest secrets.

Young Royals (2021-2024)

Seasons: 3

3 Cast : Edvin Ryding, Omar Rudberg, Malte Gårdinger, Frida Argento, Nikita Uggla

: Edvin Ryding, Omar Rudberg, Malte Gårdinger, Frida Argento, Nikita Uggla Where to watch: Netflix

Another teen show that'll immediately grab your attention as a Maxton Hall fan is Young Royals. It’s full of forbidden romance, high-stakes drama, and secrets that could destroy friendships and reputations. The series centers around Prince Wilhelm, a young royal sent to the elite Hillerska boarding school, where he must adjust to life far from the public eye while dealing with the pressures of his family, the expectations of royalty, and the intense social hierarchy of the school.

Amid rivalries, alliances, and unspoken rules, Wilhelm forms a forbidden connection with fellow student Simon, and their romance threatens to upend his carefully controlled world.

Rebelde (2022)

Seasons: 2

2 Cast: Azul Guaita, Giovanna Grigio, Sergio Mayer Mori, Andrea Chaparro, Jeronimo Cantillo

Azul Guaita, Giovanna Grigio, Sergio Mayer Mori, Andrea Chaparro, Jeronimo Cantillo Where to watch: Netflix

Rebelde serves as a sequel to the classic Mexican telenovela of the same name. It follows a new generation of students at Elite Way School, a prestigious and elite boarding school where wealth, ambition, and talent collide. As these teens navigate the pressures of academic expectations, social hierarchies, and family demands, they also face forbidden romances, secret alliances, and rivalries that can erupt at any moment. You'll definitely find yourself binging episode after episode!

Elite (2018-2024)

Seasons: 8

8 Cast: María Pedraza, Itzan Escamilla, Miguel Bernardeau, Miguel Herrán, Danna Paola, Arón Piper, Ester Expósito, Mina El Hammani

María Pedraza, Itzan Escamilla, Miguel Bernardeau, Miguel Herrán, Danna Paola, Arón Piper, Ester Expósito, Mina El Hammani Where to watch: Netflix

Elite doesn’t waste a second being messy, scandalous, or addictive. Las Encinas, one of Spain’s most prestigious schools, is full of rich, spoiled teens and scholarship students trying to survive, and everyone’s playing dirty. Secrets, betrayals, forbidden romances, and power struggles explode every episode, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. One wrong move, one whispered rumor, and reputations are ruined.

While Elite might be more risqué, Maxton Hall fans will find themselves obsessing over every character and completely hooked on the messy love triangles.