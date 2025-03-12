Adolescence on Netflix should be your next watch (Release time and what the crime drama miniseries is about)

Netflix has many huge and intriguing shows like Stranger Things, Bridgerton, Outer Banks, and more. These are all hits that have a wide audience, and they're all different genres. That's what's great about the streaming service, there's a wide variety of content to enjoy! Though many times the smaller shows on the streamer can also be worth your time. Crime dramas have become popular over the years, and if you're looking for a new one to check out then I definitely suggest Adolescence which comes out very soon. Here are all the watch details you need to know about the upcoming series!

Adolescence premieres Thursday, March 13, 2025 on Netflix. The British miniseries is only four episodes, and each come in at about an hour. The streamer drops new releases at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET. Though it's not a long watch, the show is pretty intense especially since it's all done in a one-shot. And with it premiering late at night in the U.S., you might want to wait until a little later in the day to start tuning in. Your choice, but we wanted to warn you! We shared the U.S. and international release times below.

Location Release Time West Coast of the U.S. 12:00 a.m. PT Midwest of the U.S. 2:00 a.m. CT East Coast of the U.S. 3:00 a.m. ET London, Britain 7 a.m. GMT Germany 8:00 a.m. CET Brazil 4:00 a.m. BRT South Korea 4:00 p.m. KST Dubai, UAE 11 a.m GST South Africa 9:00 a.m. SAST Sydney, Australia 5:00 p.m. AEST

Adolescence. (L to R) Stephen Graham as Eddie Miller, Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller, in Adolescence. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

What is Adolescence on Netflix about?

The crime drama miniseries really dives into an intense story that we really don't see very often. The series is centered around 13-year-old Jamie Miller and his arrest for murdering a girl at his school, Katie. The show takes us into that arrest, the investigation, makes us wonder whether Jamie really did it, and of course portrays the effect this exceptional incident has on his family. I mean, just by looking at the trailer you know the performances are outstanding! Check out the video below.

Adolescence was co-created and written by Stephen Graham, who also stars as Jamie's father Eddie Miller, and Jack Thorne. Young actor Owen Cooper portays the very important role of Jamie. This is his first official acting role, and I can already tell he's going to be successful in the industry. Someone so young bringing such powerful emotions is amazing to see onscreen!

Christine Tremarco as Jamie's mother Manda Miller, Ashley Walters as Detective Inspector Luke Bascombe, Faye Marsay as Misha Frank, Erin Doherty as Briony Ariston, Mark Stanley as Paul Barlow, Jo Hartley, and Amélie Pease round out the cast.

Adolescence premieres Thursday, March 13, 2025 at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET on Netflix.