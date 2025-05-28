Adults premieres on Hulu this week, but the release schedule is a little childish

There's a new group of friends arriving in the television world this week, and they are loud, unique, memorable, and the perfect escape for our watch lists. FX on Hulu debuts the laugh-out-loud hilarious comedy series Adults, which comes from executive producer Nick Kroll and should be among the funniest and best new streaming comedy series of the year so far.

But before you can fall in love with the group of 20-something friends in Queens you wish you were hanging out with in real life, you have to know when and where to catch them. Oddly enough, for a show called Adults, the release schedule is a bit silly for the streaming era, but thankfully, it gives everyone a chance to watch! Let's get into how and where to tune into the show.

"ADULTS" -- “Pilot” -- Season 1, Episode 1 — Pictured (L-R): Malik Elassal as Samir, Lucy Freyer as Billie | CR: Rafy/FX

Adults airs on FX and streams on Hulu

For those who are still plugged into cable, Adults premieres on Wednesday, May 28 at 9 p.m. ET on FX with two episodes. The eight-episode season continues to air two episodes weekly on Wednesday nights on FX for four weeks, bringing the season finale date to Wednesday, June 18. It's a quick cable run for the series, but it makes the show feel like a fun summer event!

However, if you're someone who's only tuned into streaming services, Adults streams its full eight-episode season on Thursday, May 29 at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Hulu. Even if you tune into the two-episode premiere on FX, you don't have to wait a full week to watch more. If you have a Hulu subscription, you can binge-watch the complete first season the following day. The best of both worlds.

Here's a breakdown of the show's release schedule on FX:

Episode # Episode Title FX Airdate Episode 1 "Pilot" Wednesday, May 28 Episode 2 "Spitroast" Wednesday, May 28 Episode 3 "Have You Seen This Man?" Wednesday, June 4 Episode 4 "House Rules" Wednesday, June 4 Episode 5 "Theracide" Wednesday, June 11 Episode 6 "Roast Chicken" Wednesday, June 11 Episode 7 "Annabelle" Wednesday, June 18 Episode 8 "The Mail" Wednesday, June 18

Why you should watch Adults on FX and Hulu

Honestly, for some viewers, this release schedule might be a little bit confusing. If someone's watched the full season already, maybe their friend is still watching week-to-week on FX. Someone who catches the show on FX might be puzzled when they find the full season streaming on Hulu. It's definitely a mixed bag and a release strategy that's not quite as common these days.

In defense of this two birds, one stone strategy, FX and Hulu are making sure that everyone has an opportunity to watch Adults. The series having a four-week run on FX allows the show to stay in the conversation a little bit longer and provides a chance for new viewers to discover the show and hop over to Hulu to stream the full season. It's an interesting method not all streamers can use.

Overall, I hope the release schedule encourages everyone to give the show a shot. Adults will inevitably draw comparisons to better and beloved shows like Friends, Broad City, Girls, Happy Endings, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and other hangout comedies about groups of friends. But even when its pulling from its inspirations and paying homage, it's still speaking to its own generation.

Every comedy doesn't come fully baked, but Adults has delicious crispy edges and a gooey center that will only get better and better with time. It's the perfect balm for an uncertain culture, the "WTF, I can't believe they said that!" provocateur we need. Given the chance to keep growing, we could very well have the next iconic TV comedy. All you have to do is watch!

Adults airs two episodes weekly Wednesdays on FX at 9 p.m. ET. The full season begins streaming on Hulu on May 29 at 3 a.m. ET.