Agatha All Along ends tonight with a 2-episode finale (here's when and how to watch)
By Cody Schultz
It feels like Agatha All Along only just began, but our journey down the Witches’ Road is almost over as the series’ time on Disney+ is officially coming to an end this Wednesday night.
Tonight, Marvel’s latest hit comes to a close with a special 2-episode finale event fans aren’t going to want to miss. Disney is keeping its cards close to the chest with little known about the final episodes of the season outside of the fact that we know the last two episodes will bring about the final trial on the Witches’ Road. It’s also been teased by showrunner Jac Schaeffer that the final two episodes will provide more insights into Rio Vidal’s alter ego.
“There will be a little bit more illuminating about our version of Death, but what I will say is we generally leave some of it to interpretation in this show,” Schaeffer teased of the final two episodes in a new interview with Inverse. “But you'll get a little bit more understanding of how she operates in the last two episodes.”
Given Rio is primed to play a key role in the final trial, it makes sense that we’ll get to unpack more about the character as the season comes to a close. We’re also expecting the show’s final episodes will pave the way for the next chapter in these characters’ stories within the MCU.
So just when can we expect the last episodes of the season to drop?
Agatha All Along episode 8 and episode 9 release time
In a first for Disney+, we’re getting a two-episode finale event for Agatha All Along with Disney+ dropping the show’s two final episodes on the same night and at the same time. Similar to what we saw with the season premiere, Disney+ will debut both episodes at the same time which means both Episode 8 and Episode 9 will be available to stream tonight at the show’s normal release time of 9/8c on Disney+.
That’s right, Marvel will be dropping two episodes at once this evening which means you’re going to want to avoid social media as spoilers are sure to leak out there with the penultimate episode and finale both dropping at 9 p.m. ET on Disney+ this evening.
It’s unclear how long the two final episodes of the show will be, but we have to imagine the finale could be among the longest episodes of the season. The last two episodes of WandaVision happened to be the two longest episodes of the show’s 9-season run, and given Agatha is a spinoff of WandaVision which has followed a similar episode structure it’s not out of the question that the final two episodes of Agatha All Along could also be on the longer side.
The shortest episode of the season came last week with Episode 7 which was 37 minutes long, while the longest episode thus far this season had a 50-minute runtime. So it seems safe to say that fans should expect to set aside at least 90 minutes for the finale double-header.
How to watch the Agatha All Along finale
As Agatha All Along is a Disney+ original series there is only one way to watch the final two episodes of the show and that’s via the Disney+ platform, as the finale and penultimate episode will stream exclusively on Disney+.
In order to watch the final two episodes of Agatha All Along, viewers will need an active Disney+ subscription which fans can easily subscribe to via the Disney+ website.
There are various tiers of plans with the cheapest option coming in at $9.99 via the Disney+ Basic which contains ads. If you’re looking to enjoy the final episodes without ads, you’ll need to subscribe to the Disney+ Premium plan which is $15.99 a month.
Don’t miss the 2-episode Agatha All Along finale event tonight streaming exclusively on Disney+.