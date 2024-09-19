Agatha All Along review: A bewitching Marvel masterpiece
By Cody Schultz
I’m not going to lie. As I sat down to watch the first four episodes of Agatha All Along, I was anxious to see if the show could live up to the high expectations I had set for it. WandaVision remains my favorite Marvel series yet as the show was just so absolutely brilliant and hit every note. Like the millions of fans watching across the globe, I too immediately fell in love with Kathryn Hahn’s wickedly fun villain, Agatha Harkness, and was thrilled when I learned her story would continue with a standalone series.
Well, let me say it now: Marvel has truly outdone themselves with Agatha All Along!
This show is an absolutely bewitching follow-up to WandaVision, bringing in elements from the series that helped fans fall in love with the storytelling of the show while giving fans a fresh tale that is wickedly delightful.
Hahn’s performance as Agatha Harkness is nothing short of perfection. Hahn effortlessly slips back into the role recapturing the character’s layered complexity and mischievous charm. Her comedic timing is spot-on and as flawless as ever, delivering one-liners that land with a punch, while her dramatic moments reveal a vulnerability that adds layers to Agatha’s character. Hahn has taken a character that was already insanely compelling and further transformed her into one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most fascinating characters.
Joining Hahn is the remarkable Joe Locke, who brings an iconic presence to the series. Locke’s Teen adds a fresh dynamic to the show and Locke more than holds his own opposite Hahn, with the pair’s chemistry really serving as the heart of the show. We might not know his name, but MCU fans will most certainly know the name Joe Locke as Locke breaks into the MCU with a standout performance that deserves to be celebrated.
The ensemble cast is nothing short of spectacular.
Aubrey Plaza is absolutely brilliant as Rio Vidal and her chemistry with Hahn is electric. Patti LuPone’s Lilia Calderu is a scene-stealer whose quips and quirks are sure to make her a favorite with fans. Sasheer Zapata shines as Jen Kale, showing off the comedic chops we all know she has from her time on SNL but shows off a dramatic side many haven’t yet gotten to see from her. Ali Ahn’s Alice Wu-Gulliver might start as the wallflower of the group, but she quickly blossoms into a standout. While Debra Jo Rupp’s Mrs. Hart is flawless and brings such a fun, and much-needed energy to break up the dramatic moments.
The writers have done an excellent job of giving each character their moment to shine, ensuring that the story feels balanced and complete. Together, the ensemble gives us one of Marvel's greatest groupings yet with an ensemble that perfectly complements one another in the best possible way.
Just as equally spectacular are the visual aesthetics of Agatha All Along. The production design is both whimsical and haunting, perfectly capturing the magical essence of the storyline. And the set pieces? Absolutely breathraking which help transport viewers into the show's magical world. Each episode feel like a carefully curated experience similar to what we came to expect from WandaVision, with a distinct style that sets it apart from other Marvel projects.
Agatha All Along is not just a worthy follow-up to WandaVision; it stands as one of Marvel's best offerings to date.