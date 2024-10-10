Agatha All Along episode 5 recap and review: "Darkest Hour / Wake Thy Power"
As our witch coven encounters their next trial on the Witch's road, the Salem Seven aren't far behind. In Agatha All Along season 1 episode 5, Agatha must face her dark past which costs one of the witches their lives.
It seems our solid coven is falling apart leading to one big (although predictable) reveal. Let's not waste another second and talk about it.
Darkest Hour / Wake Thy Power
The episode begins with a quick reminder of how and why Agatha is so hated. Although this was covered in WandaVision, it seems Agatha was feared and hated by her witch coven, which included her own mother.
As the witches attempt to punish Agatha, she absorbs all of their power, thus killing them in the process. Already the episode is hinting that Agatha probably has no control over why and how she's able to do this while also revealing that she revels in it.
Flashing forward to the present, the Salem Seven have followed Agatha and her coven to the Witch's road. How?
Well because the unnamed teen, who might as well be a walking witch encyclopedia at this point, revealed the obvious, that they never closed the opening when they summoned the Green Witch AKA: Rio. At this point, I'm getting frustrated as to how this unnamed teen knows literally everything and these witches who have been around for years, if not centuries, know absolutely nothing.
It is quickly explained that the Salem Seven are the children of the witches Agatha killed the day she absorbed their powers. The group attempts to flee, via tree branches to fly above the road but the road brings them back.
They rush to their next trial, taking place in the 1980s, where lo and behold, this is Agatha's trial. This time the trial will be communing with an Ouija board that the teen has to explain the rules of, which again, the witches do not seem to already know and yet I do even though I never have nor never will touch one.
At first the group believes they are contacting Mrs. Hart, who appears to possess Agatha. But it was all an act, even though one of the rules clearly stated not to make fun nor taunt the spirits.
Great job team. But then the group receives a very clear message from Death to punish Agatha.
The group suddenly wants to turn on her, assumably to kill her. But suddenly she is terrifyingly possessed by her dead mother who, like everyone with actual common sense in this show, is confused and angry as to why anyone would want to help Agatha.
Things get worse when Alice tries to save Agatha from getting possessed a second time by using her powers which Agatha absorbs. While this is happening the Ouija board starts moving on its own.
The teen communes with Nicholas Scratch, the name of Agatha's son. As we learned Agatha has deep regrets about her son, even though the show has yet to explain what happened or who the father even is.
This is enough to snap Agatha out of her power absorption but it's too late. Unfortunately, the most likable witch in the group is the first to die, a moment that angers the teen to no end.
The trial is over, and the group flees, except Rio, whom we do not see at the end of the episode. Back on the road, the teen is angry at Agatha for killing Alice, even though she claimed she had no control over what she did.
But yet seconds later she revels in her new power and tells the teen that he is acting just like his mother. Without saying a word the teen shoves Agatha off the road, causing her to sink and disappear into the ground.
He then proceeds to do the same to Jenny and Lilia leaving only him on the road wearing a headpiece that looks awfully similar to the Scarlet Witch.
Taking one step forward and two back
This episode felt extremely rushed and frankly all over the place. I had hoped this episode would recover from the previous episode, but alas it did not. We are nearly halfway through the season and this by far has been my least favorite episode because of the multiple confusing decisions that have been made. Maybe I'm not completely familiar with witch lore but I am absolutely baffled by how quickly these witches turn on each other.
I guess coven sisterhood isn't accurate or realistic. At this point, the unnamed teen has been confirmed to be Wanda's son, but we still don't know why he's here, which son he is, and why this is happening to begin with.
Will Wanda return? Will we learn what happened to Agatha's son?
Will a witch die in every trial? What will become of Agatha by the end of the season?
I will say the show continues to elude me, keeping me invested to find out how the story will end for Agatha and the coven.
What did you think of the season 1 episode 5? Agatha All Along season 1 episode 6 airs on October 16 on Disney Plus.