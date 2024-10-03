Agatha All Along episode 4 recap and review: "If I Can't Reach You/Let My Song Teach You"
With Mrs. Hart dead, our coven of witches is missing a Green Witch. But who will be the replacement? In Agatha All Along season 1 episode 4, a new witch joins the coven and together they face their next trial. Will they pass? Let's find out together!
If I Can’t Reach You, Let My Song Teach You
As the group processes Mrs. Hart's death, they realize they cannot proceed down the road without a Green Witch. Thankfully the teen carries a spell book (which why don't any of the others?) and together they summon a Green Witch to the road.
And wouldn't know it, the Green Witch is so obviously Agatha's ex-girlfriend from the series opener, Rio Vidal. With the coven complete, the group continues onward to a house, transporting them back to the 70s.
As the group searches for a clue as to their next trial, Agatha and Rio talk in the sound booth alone, where Agatha cleverly, but not so subtly, hopes to turn the witches against Rio by having her confess to a horrid truth via microphone. Turns out that while, again not surprisingly, Agatha wants all the power the road has to offer for herself, Rio wants bodies for some nefarious reason.
Before the group can question Rio, the teen finds a record that begins to play backward. The sound is so horrific, they destroy the record and the record player. Alice picks up the pieces and discovers this was her mother's song. Her mother, as we learned previously, had died while on tour in a fire.
But what we didn't know was that Alice is cursed and this curse has been following her for years. Now the curse is attacking Jenny, Lilia, and the teen which means they need to find a way to defeat it before the timer runs out.
The group uncovers that Alice's mother's hit song was her own rendition of the road ballad and that she used it as a protection spell for Alice. Together, each member of the coven decides to sing the song whilst the curse, a gory and horrific creature, tries to stop them.
When the song is complete, the trial ends, the group escapes through the piano. Back on the road the teen silently suffered from a wound but with Jenny's help, he is healed. It's clear in that moment that Agatha cares more about the teen that she normally lets on. But Rio reveals to her in private that he is not her son.
We also learn that Jenny used to be a midwife, but her powers were somehow controlled or taken by the doctor she was working with. Although Lilia clarifies to Rio that she remembered what was said in the sound booth, the group doesn't seem as bothered as they should be. They also seem equally oblivious to that fact that Agatha and Rio used to be together. If the teen isn't Agatha's son, who is he and what trial awaits our coven next.
Taking two steps forward yet one back
While the pacing remains steady, the acting is pretty convincing and the story is engaging, at times, something is still missing. But I cannot figure out what.
Truthfully Agatha's past relationship with Rio isn't all that interesting. I'm still conflicted as to whether I even like Rio, as she's acting like a completely different character as opposed to her introduction in the season opener.
I made it clear previously that I wished the show would have spent more time on Agatha and the murder mystery before freeing her from Wanda's spell. I felt as though back then Rio was far more compelling.
Now, she's your run-of-the-mill crazy ex-girlfriend witch-type that makes me scratch my head as to why Agatha was even attracted to her in the first place. While every witch in the coven has their own reasons for taking the road, it remains baffling how much they trust Agatha when it's so very obvious she's only looking out for herself and the teen.
The reveal that he's not Agatha's son could either be the truth or Rio lying to Agatha but realistically, we're still thinking he's probably Wanda's son. Considering both Jenny and Alice were needed in order to pass the trials thus far, we're assuming this will be the case for each member of the coven.
The witchcraft lore building remains to be the best part of the show but if the next episode follows a similar formula, without adding more substance, Agatha All Along will remain passable instead of enthralling.
What did you think of the season 1 episode 4? Agatha All Along season 1 episode 5 airs on October 9 on Disney Plus.