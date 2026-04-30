Ali Wong quietly built one of Netflix's most impressive bodies of work

Making a name for herself in stand up, American actress and comedian Ali Wong has also amassed an impressive filmography, whether looking at her output in cinemas or her work on television. She's worked in all three regards on Netflix, with the popular streaming service producing movies, shows, and stand-up specials with Wong at the center.

In fact, eleven total Netflix productions have featured Ali Wong, starting with an episode of a popular animated show.

Wong teamed up with Netflix for four stand-up specials

Released in 2016 was the Baby Cobra comedy special, which marked the first full-fledged production by Netflix that starred the actress at hand. Filmed in Seattle at the Neptune Theater, this first Ali Wong stand-up special put her on the map of prominence, and she'd release three more throughout the following decade.

Subsequent to Baby Cobra was a special called Hard Knock Wife, which came out in 2018, and from there, Don Wong in 2022 continued the legacy of Ali Wong on Netflix. Her most recent comedy special was one called Single Lady (2024), and it was arguably the most revered of them all.

In between those specials, Wong began working as a voice actress on several Netflix shows. Many of them are considered among the greatest animated shows that the service has to offer, and as you may expect, Ali collected even further acclaim in the process.

BOJACK HORSEMAN - Credit: Netflix

Wong also appeared in Netflix's BoJack Horseman and other animated projects

Wong has starred in several Netflix animated projects. There was an educational children's show called Ask the StoryBots (2016-2019), along with an all-time great, BoJack Horseman (2014-2020). She only appeared in an episode of the latter.

She also voiced supporting character Ali in nineteen episodes of Big Mouth (2017-2025), yet another one of the greatest animated shows that Netflix has to offer. She then played a separate character named Becca Lee in the Human Resources spinoff show that aired its only season from 2022 to 2023.

Jentry Chau vs. the Underworld. Ali Wong as Jentry Chau in Jentry Chau vs. the Underworld. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2024

She's also starred in a few Netflix shows

Back in 2019, the actress at hand executive produced and starred in the inaugural season of Tuca & Bertie, an animated sitcom in which she co-starred alongside Tiffany Haddish. Also featured among the Tuca & Bertie voice cast is a famous American actor by the name of Steven Yeun, the show revolving around their counterparts as anthropomorphic birds.

Consisting of thirteen episodes, the animated series Jentry Chau vs. The Underworld came out on December 15, 2023, and it features Wong sitting atop the bill as the titular, super-powered character. Great show, but in that same year, Ali garnered even more acclaim for her work in a live-action show.

Beef. (L to R) Ali Wong as Amy, Steven Yeun as Danny in episode 110 of Beef. Cr. Andrew Cooper/Netflix © 2023

Wong also starred in Netflix's Emmy-winning limited series, Beef

Wong's best role is, perhaps, in the starring role in season 1 one of Beef, created by Lee Sung Jun.

Wong and Steven Yeun, who starred opposite Wong in the series, shared a wonderful rapport in the series.

Last but not least, Wong also starred in Always Be My Maybe, a 2019 film that she both co-wrote and starred in. She sits atop the bill with Randall Park and Keanu Reeves.