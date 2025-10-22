1 of the most successful Netflix shows will finally return in 2026

There’s nothing quite like the rush of hearing good news, especially the kind that instantly flips your mood, brightens your day, and gives you something new to look forward to. Netflix just recently gave fans exactly that kind of excitement with a long-awaited announcement for one of its best shows.

Beef season 2 is coming to Netflix in 2026

We finally have an idea of when Beef season 2 will be released on Netflix! This is not just a rumor or a fan theory. It’s coming straight from Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos himself. During the company’s Q3 earnings call on Oct. 21, Sarandos confirmed that Beef will officially return in 2026 as part of Netflix’s stacked lineup of returning shows.

While we don’t have an exact release date yet, knowing that the hit dark comedy is making a comeback next year with its second season is enough to reignite the excitement that’s been simmering since season 1 ended.

Beef season 1 was released on Netflix back in April 2023 and was a massive critical and audience success. It even went on to score multiple Emmy and Golden Globe wins. Created by Lee Sung Jin and starring Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, this show became one of those rare shows that felt completely original. The first season told a darkly funny, chaotic, and emotionally raw story of two strangers whose brief road rage encounter ignites a feud that consumes every part of their lives.

After rumors began swirling around about a potential Beef season 2, a second installment was finally confirmed in October 2024. It's an anthology series, so the second season will feature an entirely new story and cast, rather than continuing the narrative from the first season.

This time, the plot centers on a young couple who inadvertently witness a tense and alarming fight between their boss and his wife. This fight leads to people scheming, manipulating, and trying to control situations, with all this drama happening at a fancy country club run by a wealthy Korean billionaire.

Lee returns as creator, showrunner, and executive producer for Beef season 2. The cast features an all-new lineup of stars, including Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Charles Melton, Cailee Spaeny, and Yuh-Jung Youn. Korean actor Song Kang-ho (famous for Parasite) will also appear as a guest star.

Unlike season 1, which consisted of 10 episodes, the second season will only consist of eight. However, it's unclear why Netflix decided to shorten the episode count. But what's staying the same is the episode runtimes. Each episode for season 2 will be about 30 minutes long.

Other Netflix shows returning with new seasons next year that were mentioned during Netflix's Q3 earnings call were Bridgerton, Ginny and Georgia, Emily in Paris, One Piece, Outer Banks, Virgin River, The Gentlemen, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Running Point and Lupin.

