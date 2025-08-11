Alien: Earth crash-lands on streaming, launches "The Hunt" sweepstakes for fans

FX's newest science fiction horror television series, Alien: Earth, is crash-landing this summer. Created by Noah Hawley, the show takes place in the Alien universe in the year 2120, which means the story takes place after Alien: Covenant, but just two years before the original Alien film.

In Alien: Earth, the "planet's greatest threat is discovered" by a group of tactical soldiers after a mysterious space vessel called the USCSS Maginot crashes on Earth into a building owned by Prodigy Corp. The group knows that the Maginot is designed for deep space research, but when they're tasked with recovering the vessel's wreckage, they quickly uncover that the ship was carrying dangerous living cargo.

How to stream FX's Alien: Earth series online

Thanks to FX's ongoing partnership with Hulu, Alien: Earth will be available to stream on Hulu at the same time new episodes air on FX. The first two episodes premiere Tuesday, August 12 at 8 pm ET, with a new episode dropping each week until the series finale on Tuesday, September 23.

If you prefer to watch off of a streaming platform, episodes will also be available Tuesdays on FX. For access to behind-the-scenes content, the series podcast, and other video extras, you can also visit the official Alien: Earth page on the FX site. Check out the trailer below to get a taste of what's to come on the show:

Alien: Earth wants fans to join in on "The Hunt" sweepstakes

To build excitement for the show ahead of its August premiere, FX has been previewing the world of Alien: Earth for fans with screenings and interactive experiences. They aired the first episode for fans in San Diego Comic-Con's largest venue, and Disney is getting in on the fun too by hosting a private screening for Disney's D23 Club Members in Los Angeles.

And with lots of excited buzz coming from these screenings, along with a 90+% rating already on Rotten Tomatoes, this is not a show to miss, especially if you love the Alien universe. But screenings aren't the only way the series is getting fans' attention. A USCSS Maginot crash site came to life earlier this summer as an immersive experience in San Diego, and Alien: Earth also invaded 14 cities around the world with pop-up stations to launch their sweepstakes called "The Hunt". And now all fans in the US can enter until August 17!

By registering for the sweepstakes, you have a chance to win a pair of limited edition Alien: Earth x Skullcandy Crusher EVO Headphones and an exclusive collection of other branded products. The grand prize includes round-trip airfare and a 2-night stay in one of the participating "The Hunt" locations: W New York – Times Square, W Hollywood, W San Francisco, and W Seattle.

Alien: Earth premieres its first two episodes on August 12 at 8 pm ET on both FX and Hulu. Entries for Alien: Earth's "The Hunt" sweepstakes are ongoing until August 17.

