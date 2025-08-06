Hulu is (unsurprisingly) merging with Disney+ but not completely disappearing

In a move that we have probably seen coming for a while, Hulu and Disney+ content is about to be merged. This will happen in 2026, but it doesn’t mean that the two individual apps are going away.

Yes, this does sound a little confusing. Disney announced that it will unify both Hulu and Disney+, according to Variety, and it’s all thanks to Disney buying out Comcast as the last barrier to total control of Hulu since it started taking over the company.

In this photo illustration, the Disney logo is seen... | SOPA Images/GettyImages

Hulu will still be available as a standalone app

Despite the decision to merge the content, the two apps aren’t disappearing. The report goes on to say that both Hulu and Disney+ will be available as standalone apps, which could suggest that this is how content will remain separated. However, when bundling the two apps together, all content will be available together, so there’s no need to switch between the apps.

This is great news for those who like to streamline access to content. Think of it as a little like getting the likes of STARZ, Shudder, and AMC+ via Amazon Channels, so that all of the content is within the Prime Video app for all the Channels you have.

Of course, this will mean that some of the more adult material is available via the Disney+ app in the future. This could put some parents off, but then the Disney+ app has been added some slightly more adult content in recent years.

Deadline does point out that it wouldn’t make a lot of sense to completely do away with Hulu. The Guy Bisson, Executive Director at Ampere Analysis is quoted saying, “I do think the brand carries weight there for a certain type of content – particularly among viewers interested in more network-type content.”

THE HANDMAID'S TALE - “The Handmaid’s Tale” - June reflects on her experiences in Gilead and decides what to do next. (Disney/Steve Wilkie) ELISABETH MOSS

Star is changing internationally to Hulu

The Hulu brand isn’t going anywhere, though. Instead, it’s going to expand internationally. Right now, a lot of the Hulu content is available on the Disney+ app via the Star section around the world. This Star section is going to rebrand to Hulu.

While Hulu doesn’t have much of a brand recognition outside of the U.S. and Japan, it does have some. I’m in Canada, and I can’t remember the last time I used the Star brand. I know content is on Hulu in the United States, and I know it’s on Disney+ here—except The Handmaid’s Tale, but that’s another story. There have even been attempts global to get the Hulu branding in some international locations, such as the UK, so this is a positive move.

No, Hulu isn’t going anywhere, but the apps are about to streamline things for everyone.