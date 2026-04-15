All 3 of Kate Winslet's HBO miniseries ranked from worst to best

Though she's mostly known for her acclaimed performances in cinema, English performer Kate Winslet has always been active on television. Some of her early TV performances can be seen in Dark Season (1991) and Get Back (1992-1993), though neither of those shows are well remembered today.

It wasn't until Winslet began appearing in HBO projects that she garnered attention on television, and the service has since defined her career in the medium. So far, Winslet has starred in three original HBO shows with hopefully more on the way.

We ranked all three of Winslet's HBO shows from worst to best, starting with The Regime.

The Regime. HBO.

3. The Regime

Six episodes of The Regime from 2024 marked the most recent HBO production in which Kate Winslet appeared as the primary character. In this case, her dramatis personae in the form of Elena Vernham is the chancellor of a Central European autocracy, the titular regime that quickly begins to crumble to kick off the plot of the show.

Nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television thanks to her work herein, Winslet continued to showcase her prowess as a master of multiple mediums. This isn't the best TV show in which Winslet's played a part, but still, there's no denying the quality of this original HBO production.

2. Mildred Pierce

To kick off Mildred Pierce (2011) as it's set in the Great Depression, the titular character's husband abandons the family home, leaving her to raise their two daughters alone. She decides to open a restaurant, but difficulties in Mildred's ambitions soon thereafter materialize through her eldest daughter Veda.

The child’s rebellious nature causes a rift in their relationship and thus forces the mother to focus on opening a restaurant. Several intriguing characters come into play from there, and in spite of some wonderful performances by the likes of Guy Peace and Evan Rachel Wood, it's obviously Kate Winslet who steals the show as a whole.

Critics, television fans, fellow filmmakers—across the board of reception, positivity was sent to the cast en masse, not to mention the series creator and director, Todd Haynes. This is yet another HBO role for which Kate Winslet was particularly praised, evident by her winning Best Actress at the Primetime Emmy Awards, and it's thus a performance that will forever be associated with her career.

Kate Winslet, John Douglas Thompson in Mare of Easttown Season 1, Episode 6

1. Mare of Easttown

Mare of Easttown (2021) is among the finest miniseries the world has ever seen. Written and created by Brad Inglesby as an HBO exclusive, Mare of Easttown features Winslet portraying the primary character: a detective named Marianne Sheehan, also known as Mare. She's a decorated detective and a fixture of the Easttown, Pennsylvania, community due to her achievements in high school basketball.

Evan Peters and Guy Pearce appear in supporting roles, the latter having previously worked with Winslet on Mildred Pierce. His character in their second collaboration is a writer named Richard Ryan, and when he moves into Easttown as a guest lecturer at Kettleman College, he quickly takes an interest in Mare.

The two begin dating, with the characters traversing an engaging dynamic as their performers share the same, notable rapport that they did in their previous miniseries. Everyone in Mare of Easttown frankly performs to perfection, and the quality of their efforts are rivaled only by the screenwriting.

Witty dialogue and thrilling plot points are just a few of the story elements that render Mare of Easttown such a masterful piece of television, and the best HBO miniseries to feature Kate Winslet.