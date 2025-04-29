All American season 7 is coming to Netflix very soon

You don't have to wait too much longer to watch All American season 7 on Netflix!

Thanks to Netflix's list of new shows coming in May, we know that All American season 7 is coming to Netflix shortly after the season finale airs on The CW. As things stand, the All American season 7 release date on Netflix will be on Tuesday, May 13.

The All American season 7 finale is scheduled to air on Monday, May 5, so the new season will be added to Netflix in the United States just eight days later.

Pardon me, but I'm getting a little nostalgic thinking about all the other seasons of The CW shows that used to be released on Netflix under that partnership.

It seems like it's been so long since the glory days of the Netflix-CW deal that brought new seasons of The CW shows to Netflix just eight days after the season finale. That brought so many new episodes to Netflix every spring from favorites like Riverdale, The Flash, Arrow, Dynasty, and many more. Unfortunately, All American is the last show standing as part of that original deal. Once that show ends, the deal is over for good. So far, we're still waiting to find out if All American is getting renewed for season 8.

All American season 7 premiered on The CW on Jan. 29, 2025, after a six-month break following season 6 in the summer of 2024. When All American season 6 was released on Netflix in the summer of 2024, the show, once again, jumped to the top of the Netflix Top 10. We're expecting to see that happen again when All American season 7 lands on Netflix in May 2025. Fans have definitely been waiting to watch all 13 episodes of season 7 on the streaming service as usual.

There's no doubt season 7 has been a little bit weird one for the series. Daniel Ezra, who starred in the first six seasons, has only returned in a guest role in season 7. Many other cast members have left the show in recent seasons, as well.

The main cast of season 7 includes Bre-Z, Greta Onieogou, Michael Evans Behling, Osy Ikhile, Alexis Chikaeze, Antonio J. Bell, and Nathaniel McIntyre.

We'll share more news about the future of All American as we find out! Remember to watch the new season on Netflix starting on Tuesday, May 13.