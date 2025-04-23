4 new Netflix shows to watch (and 3 to skip) in May 2025

Even though we're all counting down the days until all of our favorite Netflix shows like Stranger Things, Wednesday (which now has a return date!), Emily in Paris, and more return with new seasons later this year, the streaming service isn't cutting corners with its new shows in the meantime. In May 2025, there are plenty of titles to keep our watch lists stocked with great content.

Beyond the exciting, high-profile releases coming in May, such as The Four Seasons, Sirens, and the latest binge-able drama from Tyler Perry, Netflix has even more great shows to offer. May also brings Big Mouth season 8, Thank You, Next season 2, The Royals, Secrets We Keep, and Love, Death & Robots. There's definitely no shortage in shows to watch on Netflix in the coming month.

But which of the best new Netflix shows are worth watching in May and which are best left skipped, either altogther or for a rainy day? We're sharing seven of the new original series coming to Netflix in May 2025 and suggesting why you should either watch or skip each show. Take our advice or don't, but we're here to help you make an informed decision about your Netflix watch list!

THE FOUR SEASONS. (L to R) Tina Fey as Kate, Marco Calvani as Claude, Kerri Kenney as Anne, Colman Domingo as Danny, and Will Forte as Jack in Episode 104 of The Four Seasons | Cr. Francisco Roman/Netflix © 2024

The Four Seasons

Watch! Some viewers might be expecting the new Netflix comedy series The Four Seasons to be similar to The White Lotus, but it's not. Sure, it's about three couples who are best friends going on multiple vacations together, and they're unpacking the breakup of one of the couples. But this series doesn't have the same tone as the HBO Emmy winner. The Four Seasons was created by Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield and stars Fey, Steve Carell, Colman Domingo, Kerri Kenney, Will Forte, and Marco Calvani. If you're ready for some laughs and some existential exploration in relationships, you don't want to miss the eight-episode series when it drops on May 1.

FOREVER. (L to R) Michael Cooper Jr. as Justin Edwards and Lovie Simone as Keisha Clark in Episode 101 of Forever | Cr. Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/Netflix © 2024

Forever

Watch! The bestselling Judy Blume novel from 1975 comes to life with a modern vision from Girlfriends and The Game creator Mara Brock Akil. Forever centers on the love story between two Black teenagers living in Los Angeles and experiencing all the firsts that first loves bring. We have been in desperate need of a new teen drama series that explores the simple things like relationships, family, and friendship, especially since The Summer I Turned Pretty comes to an end this summer. No matter your age, I would suggest Forever as a must-watch new Netflix show when it drops on May 8.

Bad Thoughts. Tom Segura in season 1 of Bad Thoughts | Cr. Shaun Nix/Netflix © 2025

Bad Thoughts

Skip! Oddly, there's not a ton of information or hype out there for the upcoming comedy series Bad Thoughts on Netflix... and maybe that's a good thing? The series comes from comedian Tom Segura, who reportedly self-financed the pilot and sold the series to Netflix. The six-episode dark comedy series is described as "offbeat" and "raunchy" on the streamer and seems to be a collection of stories narrated by Segura and featuring "hilariously disturbing stories." If you're a fan of Segura's many Netflix comedy specials, then you will be tuning in. Otherwise, feel free to skip this one.

Bet. Miku Martineau as Yumeko in Bet | Cr. Ramona Diaconescu/Netflix © 2025

Bet

Skip! Based on the manga series Kakegurui, Netflix's new young adult drama series Bet comes from Simon Barry, the creator of Warrior Nun. The series takes place in a boarding school for elite students, who happen to be very skilled in gambling. When a new transfer students arrives at the boarding school, her incredible talent at gambling finds her at odds with the student council. Not to mention, she's also on a quest for revenge. Bet sounds like an exciting ride throughout its 10 episodes that fans of young adult series will love. However, if this doesn't sound like your kind of show, you probably won't be rushing to add it to your watch list.

She The People. Terri J. Vaughn as Antoinette Dunkerson in episode 101 of She The People | Cr. Calvin Ashford/Netflix © 2024

She the People

Skip! Hot off the success of his first Netflix original series Beauty in Black, which has been renewed for a second season, Tyler Perry returns in May with his next new series She the People. The series centers on Antoinette Dunkerson (Terri J. Vaughn), who becomes the lieutenant governor and now must find a way to navigate doing her job alongside a sexist governor. She also has a family to wrangle in the public eye. Like his previous series, She the People contains 16 episodes that will be split in two parts, beginning on May 22 and concluding in August. If you're not into political dramas or Tyler Perry shows, this probably isn't the pick for you.

Sirens. Milly Alcock as Simone in episode 101 of Sirens | Cr. Macall Polay/Netflix © 2025

Sirens

Watch! Are you ready for your next limited series obsession? Look no further than Sirens, which comes from Molly Smith Metzler, the creator of Netflix's hit miniseries Maid. In Sirens, a young woman falls under the cult-like spell of her wealthy socialite boss, forcing her older sister to intervene and take on the powerful socialite as an opponent. The five-episode series boasts an incredible cast: Julianne Moore, Meghann Fahy, Milly Alcock, Kevin Bacon, and Glenn Howerton. There's no doubt this will be the show everyone will be watching and talking about when it premieres on May 22.

Matthew Goode in Dept. Q on Netflix | Jamie Simpson/Netflix

Dept. Q

Watch! Last but not least, Netflix closes out May with the British mystery thriller series Dept. Q, which stars Matthew Goode as a smart but hard to work with cop investigating a shooting that killed a colleague and paralyzed another. The detective leads a cold case team known as Department Q, a unit that has been shunned to the basement, leading Goode's character to keep fighting and making noise. Like The Night Agent and Black Doves, Dept. Q sounds like a spy thriller that Netflix viewers will immediately get hooked on. I wouldn't be surprised if it's one of the biggest hits of the year. Don't miss a single episode when the series premieres on May 29.