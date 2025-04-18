All of Us Are Dead season 2 gets positive update, reigniting fan hype

Plenty of Netflix shows are currently in the pipeline for new seasons, but there’s one in particular that fans have been especially anxious to hear more about. It's not just any Netflix series, either. It's pretty popular among horror lovers and zombie fans alike, and they've been waiting very patiently for any sign of life. I'm sure you know by now what show I'm talking about, and yes, it's All of Us Are Dead. Where is the second season, Netflix?

Created by Chun Sung-il, Lee Jae-kyoo, and Kim Nam-su, All of Us Are Dead was released on the streaming platform back in January 2022 and ended up being a smash-hit. Around this time, Korean shows were experiencing a massive surge in global popularity, and this zombie apocalypse series fit right into the trend. Adapted from the Naver webtoon of the same name by Joo Dong-geun, the zombie series pulled audiences in with its intense action, emotional storytelling, and its fresh take on the genre.

All of Us Are Dead Production Still | Yang Hae-sung/Netflix

The show centers around a group of high school students trapped in their school during a viral outbreak that turns people into zombies. As the infection spreads rapidly, the students must work together to survive. The cast includes Park Ji-hu, Yoon Chan-young, Cho Yi-hyun, Lomon, Yoo In-soo, Lee Yoo-mi, Kim Byung-chul, Lee Kyu-hyung, Jeon Bae-soo, and others.

If you weren't watching All of Us Are Dead at this time, it felt like you were missing out on one of the biggest cultural moments, as fans worldwide were glued to their screens, eagerly following the high-stakes survival drama and rooting for the characters. Once all 12 episodes were released on Netflix, the series reportedly racked up over 474.26 million hours of viewing within its first 30 days on the platform. Given its massive success, it was an obvious decision for Netflix to renew the show, which the streamer did just five months later.

But the renewal was announced over two years ago. Shouldn't All of Us Are Dead season 2 already be out by now? It should, but as with many high-profile productions, there are often unforeseen delays. The long wait has certainly tested the patience of viewers. I'll tell you that. Despite receiving several updates about the second season over the years, none of those updates have led to substantial progress in production or a release, making the situation even more frustrating for fans. Well, that's until now.

According to Naver, Star News had reported that production on All of Us Are Dead season 2 was initially set to begin last year but was delayed until this year. The news outlet stated that the reason for the delay was so that there would be a "better production environment and a high level of completion."

Now that it’s 2025, production should be kicking off soon, right? While there hasn't been any official word on when filming for season 2 will begin, we do know that auditions are already in progress. In March 2025, auditions were reportedly being held at Realistic Broadcasting Acting Academy. However, the specific roles being cast were not shared publicly. So, it's unclear whether the auditions were for major characters (lead or supporting roles) or for smaller parts like guest characters or extras. Still, this is a promising sign that things are finally picking up speed, and it won't be long before we see the cast back on set.

With production expected to start sometime this year, our best guess is that we're looking at a release sometime in 2026. Given the type of show All of Us Are Dead is, it will likely require significant time for filming, special effects, and post-production to meet the high standards fans expect. Maybe Netflix can squeeze in a late 2025 release, but I highly doubt it. That just doesn't seem realistic given the scope of the series.

We'll keep you informed with all the latest updates on All of Us Are Dead season 2, so be sure to stay tuned to Show Snob!