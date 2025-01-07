Jisoo and Park Jeong-min fight to reunite amid a zombie outbreak in Newtopia trailer

Do you love K-Dramas and zombie series? If so, you're in luck! Prime Video is set to drop a new Korean zombie series soon, featuring some familiar faces. The show is titled Newtopia, and we're here to share everything there is to know about it, including the official trailer provided above.

Don't be fooled into thinking Newtopia is just another typical zombie series. While most zombie shows are known for their dark, tense, and gritty tone, Newtopia takes a different approach. Sure, there’s plenty of action, but it also brings a refreshing mix of romance and comedy to the table.

Based on Han Sang-woon's Influenza novel, Newtopia was directed by Yoon Sung-hyun. Yoon is best known for his coming-of-age drama film Bleak Night and his action thriller Time to Hunt. He collaborated with Han Jin-won and Ji Ho-jin, who wrote the scripts for the zombie show. Han is known for co-writing the screenplay for the Academy Award-winning film Parasite, while some people might recognize Ji for writing episodes for the action drama series A Shop for Killers. In addition, Bound Entertainment and Billions Plus are the production companies behind Newtopia.

Jisoo at New York Fashion Week 2024 | Taylor Hill/GettyImages

Jisoo stars in one of the leading roles of Kang Young-joo. She's best known for being a member of one of the most iconic South Korean girl groups, BLACKPINK. However, she has also dipped her toes into acting in the past, making cameo appearances in K-Dramas like The Producers and Arthdal Chronicles. She secured her first main lead role in the romance series Snowdrop, playing the character Eun Yeong-ro. She'll be portraying a much different character in Newtopia, so it'll be interesting to see her take on a new role.

Park Jeong-min at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival | Jeremy Chan/GettyImages

Park Jeong-min stars in the other lead role as Lee Jae-yoon in the zombie series. He previously starred in Yoon Sung-hyun's movies Bleak Night and Time to Hunt. He also had roles in the South Korean films Dongju: The Portrait of a Poet, Keys to the Heart, Deliver Us from Evil and Smugglers. When it comes to TV shows, you might've watched Park in shows like Hellbound and The 8 Show.

This marks the first time he'll be acting alongside Jisoo, and based on the trailer, their chemistry looks great. We’re expecting an entertaining watch!

Jae-yoon is serving in the military and his girlfriend Young-joo is a rookie in her career field. After experiencing a strain in their relationship, they decide to break up and spend time apart. But on the very day they decide to part ways, a zombie outbreak overtakes Seoul, South Korea. While trying to prevent from being eaten by the undead, Jae-yoon and Young-joo battle their way through the chaos, determined to reunite amidst the devastation

Although we provided the thrilling trailer above, we thought we'd share it again down below to make sure you got the chance to see it.

Newtopia will be available to stream on Prime Video on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. Don't forget to add this show to your watchlist!