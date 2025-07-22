2 Squid Game stars get character details for highly anticipated Netflix Korean apocalypse drama

It’s been three years since All of Us Are Dead graced our screens, and we’ve waited patiently for anything about season 2. Earlier this year, we learned that two Squid Game stars would join the series, and now we finally have some character details.

All of Us Are Dead season 2 will jump forward in time for the characters, just like it has for us. Park Ji-hu returns as Nam On-jo, who is now at Seoul College, and is trying her hardest to move on from the trauma of the past. If only the past could stay in the past, as when a fresh wave of the infection strikes the city, On-jo finds herself back in the horrors of the apocalypse.

All of us are Dead Park Ji-hu as Nam On-jo in All of us are Dead Cr. Yang Hae-sung/Netflix © 2021

2 Squid Game characters join the cast of the new season

As we previously shared, Kim Si-eun and Roh Jae-won are joining the cast of All of Us Are Dead season 2. Now we have details on their characters, and it looks like they could play important roles in On-jo’s survival abilities this season.

Kim Si-eun will take on the role of a senior in college. The name has been given, but she will join Lee Min-jae and Yoon Ga-i in a trio of battle-hardened university students. They have also been through this before, it seems, and they have their own survival strategies. Will they allow On-jo to join in with their survival plan, or will ideas clash?

Roh Jae-won will play Han Du-seok, who is described by Variety as “a national Intelligence Service team leader whose involvement promises to inject new layers of tension into the storyline.” My guess would be that he’s not there to help stop the spread of the infection, but to do some testing on it.

All of Us Are Dead. Courtesy of Netflix.

All of Us Are Dead season 2 will see a 3-year time jump

Having the series jump ahead three years to line up with the delay in getting All of Us Dead season 2 just makes sense. This allows for continuity in the storyline, and we can believe that On-jo has experienced a brief reprieve, allowing her to deal with some of the trauma that came from her first round of survival.

She would also have time to build on some survival skills, which are sure to come up in the second season. After all, once you’ve been attacked, you don’t just go back to your old ways.

Filming has reportedly started, although we didn’t expect that to happen until August. Hopefully, we don’t have to wait too much into 2026 for the episodes!

All of Us Are Dead is available to stream on Netflix.