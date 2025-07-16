2 All of Us Are Dead season 2 updates you might have missed

It's been over three years since Netflix renewed All of Us Are Dead for a second season. Where is the new installment? What's the hold-up? These are the questions that fans have been asking as the wait stretches on, with little official news in sight. But recently, a few quiet updates have surfaced, and they might just give us a clearer picture of what’s going on behind the scenes.

Production on All of Us Are Dead season 2 has started

This is probably the most exciting update for the zombie series. According to Yonhap News, which is a major news agency in South Korea, the cameras have started rolling on All of Us Are Dead season 2. The news site reports that production began in July 2025. This is really good news for fans, as it means we're one step closer to seeing the zombie series back on our screens. However, please note that Netflix has yet to confirm this news.

We initially thought production would begin sometime in August. We had learned this news from What's on Netflix, which reported in May 2025 that filming for All of Us Are Dead season 2 was expected to start in the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, likely beginning in August. The news outlet also reported at the time that filming was expected to finish by late 2025, most likely in December. This is what What's on Netflix reported based on insider information. Well, it looks like they were somewhat accurate since production did actually start in Q3 2025.

All of Us Are Dead season 2 adds new cast members

The other exciting update we're eager to share about All of Us Are Dead season 2 is that the cast is expanding. South Korean news outlet News1 (reported by AnimeNewsNetwork) reveals that Kim Si-eun, Lee Min-jae, Seo Ji-hoon, Yoon Ga-yi, and Roh Jae-won will be joining the cast for its second season.

Below, we shared what other projects you might recognize each new cast member from:

Kim Si-eun - Squid Game season 2, Run On

Lee Min-jae - Weak Hero Class 2, Crash Course in Romance

Seo Ji-hoon - Tarot, Prison Playbook

Yoon Ga-yi - Undercover High School, Revenant

Roh Jae-won - Squid Game seasons 2 and 3, A Killer Paradox

All of these new additions will be joining returning cast members Yoon Chan-young, Park Ji-hu, Lomon, Lee Eun-saem, Lim Jae-hyeok, Cho Yi-hyun, and Ha Seung-ri. South Korean actress Roh Yoon-seo was initially rumored to have been in talks to join the season 2 cast, but backed out sometime in May 2025 due to scheduling conflicts.

All of Us Are Dead premiered on Netflix back in January 2022, and it became massively popular fairly quickly. According to the streaming giant, viewers spent more than 474.26 million hours watching it in just its first 30 days on the platform. That's a pretty impressive feat, and its success partially had to do with there being a surge in global interest in Korean content at the time. Of course, that's thanks to other popular Korean shows such as Squid Game and Hellbound that paved the way for international audiences to dive into more K-dramas.

But a big part of its success simply came down to how genuinely good the show was. There have been many zombie shows over the years, but All of Us Are Dead managed to bring something fresh to the genre. It doesn't take long for you to become invested in the characters’ struggles, their friendships, and the desperate fight for survival. You're rooting for them, fearing for them, and holding your breath with every intense moment, knowing that no one is truly safe. I'm not saying other zombie series haven't had their moments, but All of Us Are Dead definitely sets itself apart.

That's why we desperately need that second season now. There's much more story to tell for Nam On-jo, Lee "Bare-su" Su-hyeok, Choi Nam-ra, and all the rest of our favorite characters. Hopefully, we get to see All of Us Are Dead season 2 sometime next year. We'll return with the official release date once it is announced, so stay tuned to Show Snob!

