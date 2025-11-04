All's Fair season 1 episode 3 recap: Jessica Simpson wants (and gets) revenge

This post contains spoilers from All's Fair season 1 episode 3 from this point forward.

After All's Fair season 1 episode 2 dropped quite the shocking revelation about Chase's affair with Milan (she's pregnant!), episode 3 begins with Allura announcing her desire for revenge. She details all of the self-care procedures she has had done to look and live well. Allura, Liberty, Emerald, and Dina share all of their beauty secrets over a casual meal at the office.

Following their meal and deep conversation, the team meets with their new client Lee-Ann (Jessica Simpson), a woman whose husband forced her to get plastic surgery that wasn't done properly. She met her rock star husband Tommy (Rick Springfield) at one of his shows. They had fierce chemistry that turned cruel when he started demeaning her for her age and appearance.

Lee-Ann blames herself, but the team insists that her husband's to blame. Tommy had Dr. Costa, who's known as The Butcher of Beverly Hills, do Lee-Ann's plastic surgery. Emerald excuses herself from the meeting with Lee-Ann when she gets the unexpected news that Chase cheated on Allura with a transgender former sex worker who now works at his team's stadium.

ALL’S FAIR on Hulu - JESSICA SIMPSON | Disney/Ser Baffo

Allura and Chase's divorce settlement talks get nasty

While Allura reels from the additional bad news about her marriage, Doug learns that his prostate cancer has spread to his bones and liver. He's struggling to tell Dina the truth about his condition. Allura offers the slightest olive branch to Milan in order for them both to get tested for sexually transmitted infections. In the waiting room, Milan reveals that Chase used to make her wear a strap-on in the bedroom. The shocking revelations just keep coming for Allura.

Lee-Ann and the team have a meeting with Tommy and his counsel Damien (Kevin Connolly), who offers a $30 million settlement. Liberty counters with $100 million, and that shocks both men. Emerald hits him where it hurts with the details of offshore accounts and tax evasion. The team already has Dr. Costa's cooperation and received his surgery notes for Lee-Ann. Those reveals that Tommy forced more procedures on Lee-Ann than she was initially planning.

Dina informs Allura she's meeting with Carr alone about the divorce proceedings, hoping to reach a settlement quickly and quietly. Carr begins the meeting demanding $1 million per month, but Dina counters with the secret Chase is keeping in his personal life. The conversation turns cold when Carr puts Allura and Chase's frozen embryos on the bargaining table. Dina's thrown and disgusted. They want everything they asked for, plus half the law firm, or Carr will steal the embryos from Allura.

ALL’S FAIR on Hulu - MATTHEW NOSZKA | Disney/Ser Baffo

Allura beats Carr and Chase at their game in All's Fair episode 3

Out in public, Chase is surprised to see Maria Coulatis (Hari Nef), and they secretly plan to leave without being seen. Back at his house, Maria reveals that she received a letter from Allura wanting to join forces and put her story out in to the world against Chase. Despite Chase's fears that Allura will leak the story anyway, Maria decides to ignore Allura's letter and back Chase no matter what happens. In exchange, she wants a photo op with the paparazzi and a date once his divorce is final.

The next day when Allura arrives at the office, she finds out Lee-Ann crashed Tommy's date with another woman to warn her from his ways. She also throws acid on his face before she's escorted out of the restaurant. Allura learns from Emerald and Liberty that her embryos have become pawns in her divorce, prompting her to drop by Milan's room unannounced to deliver furniture and necessities for her baby. She admits that she might never have the opportunity to become a mom.

Inspired by Milan's new motto, Allura goes ahead with IVF treatments. She injects herself in the bathroom of the law firm's office. She also puts her ring back on, seemingly as a ploy to trick her doctor into implanting the embryos right away. She forged Chase's signature on the documents as a workaround. Allura's impromptu plan works seamlessly and both embryos are implanted. During the successful procedure, Allura thinks about her wedding. She sure played dirty this time!

All's Fair releases new episodes Tuesdays on Hulu.