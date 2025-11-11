All's Fair season 1 episode 4 recap: Emerald fights for justice against her attacker

This post contains spoilers from All's Fair season 1 episode 4 from this point forward. Trigger warning: Sexual assault and suicide.

It's been a big week for All's Fair since its premiere on Hulu. The show has been torched by critics but quickly became a hit for the streaming service. After seeing the shocking ending of episode 3, it's no wonder we're all hooked on the campy legal drama. Allura made the decision to go behind Chase and Carr's back and have her embryos implanted before they could become legal fodder.

In the beginning of episode 4, Emerald deals with the chaos of her triplet sons while attempting to have some peace at home. She feels content being single, but Allura insists that she shouldn't give up on the possibility of love. Even Liberty gives her a push to believe in love especially when she reveals that she was invited to singles' party over the weekend. Allura takes her out shopping in preparation.

Emerald gets another pep talk at the party from her friend Alise (Ryan Michelle Bathé), but she already catches the eye of a man across the room. He gets her a drink and as they're dancing, Emerald begins to feel high and out of it. She wakes up in the morning still in her dress and recalls being attacked the night before. After calling 9-1-1, the hospital can't confirm that she was raped.

An unexpected death suggests Murder in All's Fair season 1 episode 4

Tearfully, Emerald calls Allura to inform her that the gift she gave her was ruined, but she's more worried about her friend. Allura, Liberty, and Dina show up at the hospital to be by Emerald's side. The doctor confirms that she has GHB and benzodiazepines in her system. The mixture of the drugs could have killed Emerald. She just wants to forget this ever happened to her.

Back at the office, Allura and Emerald meet with Cheryl Goodfader (Jennifer Jason Leigh), who's trying to keep her ex-husband Matty from getting a piece of her businesses. Of course, Matty has hired Carrington to be his lawyer. Suddenly, Matty wanted to have kids with her even though she didn't want to, causing a disconnect in their marriage.

Allura and Emerald have yet another tense meeting with Carr to knock out a deal between Cheryl and Matty, which finds Carr advocating for spousal support. As Carr reveals, Cheryl had an abortion without telling Matty. The discussion takes a turn and Emerald has to excuse herself. They use information from Alise in order to track down Emerald's attacker to get justice.

They quickly find him but struggle to snag his location. Later, Emerald receives a text message from an unknown person with a photo her tied up. From the photos, Allura and Dina were able to find an address and the man's name. Dina realizes that Conrad Walton's son used Emerald to get to Dina for the past, and he's not going to stop with Emerald. Unfortunately, the cops can't arrest him yet.

Emerald has dinner with her sons and tells them the truth about what happened. They want to spring to action, but they offer her the loving support she needs. Carr informs Allura and Cheryl that Matty has removed his claim to her assets since his girlfriend is pregnant. During lunch, Emerald's old partner Ray (Cedric Yarbrough) reveals that her attacker died of a suspected suicide, though the police aren't ruling out a possible homicide. Emerald snaps at Dina and later worries her sons killed him. If Walton didn't die by suicide and her sons didn't kill him, then who did?

