All's Fair season 1 episode 5 recap: Carrington's personal life is revealed

This post contains spoilers from All's Fair season 1 episode 5 from this point forward.

Last week's episode of All's Fair brought a bit of darkness to the storyline, as Emerald navigated the traumatic aftermath of being sexually assaulted. The episode also seemingly introduced a murder mystery storyline as Emerald's attacker was found dead from an assumed suicide. But the police are still looking into a possible homicide, which means someone close to Emerald could have killed him.

All's Fair season 1 episode 5 doesn't immediately pick back up with answers to our questions about Emerald but gives us our first glimpse at Carr's personal life. She's driving her teenage daughter Ami to school on her birthday. They don't have the strongest relationship, and Carr witnesses Ami being ignored by her peers. She left her cupcakes in the backseat rather than handing them out to "friends."

Back at the law firm, Allura and the team meet with Juliana Morse (Brooke Shields) about her divorce from her husband suffering from Alzheimer's. Her daughter, who is the father's appointed guardian, refuses to change the terms of her parents' prenup agreement. The teams asks why she wants to divorce him when she could just move on, but she doesn't feel free while still married.

ALL’S FAIR - “105” NAOMI WATTS, KIM KARDASHIAN, GLENN CLOSE | Disney/Ser Baffo

Carrington and Chase's relationship heats up

While going over the case, the team checks in with Emerald about the ongoing situation, but she brushes it off. Their plan is to get Juliana on the same page as her daughter in order to close this case. Meanwhile, Carr meets with her client Willow Fallow (Jennifer Morrison), who's the rare person to actually have the power to scare Carr into submission.

She's representing Willow in a lawsuit by Eric Dunkin (Scott Evans), who's suing her for fraud, reputational damages, defamation, malice, and invasion of privacy. During the proceedings, Carr's phone shows her a family photo, which brings her to tears. When Willow calls her out for crying and demeans her, Carr ups and quits, gaining the respect of Eric's lawyer Alberta Dome (Lorraine Toussaint).

Alberta mets Carr outside and talks to her about her situation. She doesn't reveal much, but she mentions that Ami's father was a "good friend." Before leaving, Alberta gives Carr her card. Liberty meets Reggie for dinner, and he gives her prenup papers. Even though she spoke highly about signing one at the office, when the opportunity arises, she's not too excited.

Carr meets with Chase at his house to have wine and discuss his divorce case with Allura, but there are definite sparks and chemistry between them. Their flirting takes on a new level when Chase undresses and Carr washes his hair in his outdoor shower. The romantic tension continues after the shower. Chase pulls Carr into a kiss, but she pushes him away before things go too far.

Drunk on wine, Carr drives home and swerves in and out of lanes while singing to "Edge of Seventeen" by Stevie Nicks. A cop pulls her over and it's immediately apparent that she's wasted beyond belief. She fails the field sobriety test and gets arrested for a DUI. When she's released from jail on bail, it's revealed that she called Alberta to represent her.

ALL’S FAIR - “This Is Me Trying” - Carr needs help. SARAH PAULSON | Disney/Ser Baffo

Allura becomes a suspect in Walton's murder

To Carr's surprise, Alberta asks her to join her as a partner rather than continuing on her own. She also wants to take Allura down and promises to bring plenty of secrets to the case with Chase. After meeting with Allura, Milan gives Chase a call to inform him about her pregnancy. He offers money and support, but she turns him down and insists on raising the baby herself. She hangs up when he asks if Allura knows about the pregnancy.

Liberty and Dina mediate a meeting between Juliana and her daughter Bethany (Caitlin McGee), and Juliana makes an emotional appeal to Bethany to help see her point of view about the divorce. Liberty picks Juliana's brain and seems to gain claity that signing her prenup with Reggie isn't such a big deal. Meanwhile, Carr helps Ami write an essay to get into a new school.

Before Emerald can warn Allura, Detective Connie Morrow (Tamara Taylor) enters her office with a warrant to search documents and devices in the office in regard to the murder of Emerald's attacker Lloyd Walton. Morrow questions Allura about the team tracking down Walton and a suspicious ping from Allura's phone near Walton's home. Dina brings the questioning to an end.

Carr pays a visit to Ami's biological father Sebastian (Jason Butler Harner), and we learn that she sued his husband for child endangerment. He's now divorced from his husband, but she's still been keeping Ami out of his life. She admits her faults and waves the white flag. She asks for help with Ami and being a better person. Doug admits to Dina that he's at the end of the road, and she angrily breaks glass in her kitchen.

All's Fair releases new episodes on Tuesdays on Hulu.