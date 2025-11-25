All's Fair season 1 episode 6 recap: Allura and Chase's divorce mediation gets nasty

This post contains spoilers from All's Fair season 1 episode 6 from this point forward.

On the heels of the All's Fair season 2 renewal news, the hit Hulu legal drama released a new episode, and things are really starting to heat up. In last week's episode, we got to know Sarah Paulson's Carrington Lane a little bit better by meeting her daughter and baby daddy, as well as seeing her nearly give into temptation with Chase and get arrested for a DUI.

While Carr has a new ally in Alberta, Carr prepares Chase to go up against Allura in mediation, going to far as to dab his eyes with handkerchief laced with wasabi to make him cry. The meeting hasn't even been in session for five minutes and Chase secretly sends Allura a text message that says "You look hot." She ignores the text, him, and his advances.

Emerald arrives late and slips Dina some papers "for later, if necessary." The suggests that Allura and Chase simply talk to each other before mediation begins. Per her advice to put on the waterworks, Carr forces Chase to go first, and he describes the first time that they met with romantic embellishments. After listening to him speak, Allura excuses herself to cry in the bathroom. Dina comes in to give her advice, but Allura reveals she got her period. The embryos didn't take.

ALL'S FAIR - "Divorce Is Like A Death"

Allura reveals shocking truths during her divorce mediation

Naturally, Dina's horrified to learn that Allura breached the contract over the embryos. They don't know how to proceed without making it a legal circus just yet, but all they know is they have to keep the secret from Carr. When it's Allura's turn to speak in mediation, she takes the opposite emotional approach that Chase took, and it's even more effective. He's crying even without the wasabi now. Carr and Alberta try to keep Chase from spiraling following Allura's statement.

Alberta and Carr insist that they need to nullify the prenup without contesting it, which is a delicate balancing act. The discussions really begin and Alberta focuses on a scholarship program that Allura has set up at her former high school in honor of her late father. The truth comes out that Allura's mother sent her to a reform school in Vermont when she was 14. She reveals that her father saved her from the abusive program and became an alcoholic after learning what happened to her.

When Alberta pushes, Allura shares that she later bought the reform school in order to have it shut down. It's not included in her assets declaration, which Alberta sees as a smoking gun and their means to poke at the prenup. Allura's team counters that an abandoned building shouldn't have influence on the prenup or proceedings. The judge wonders what other secrets Allura could be keeping after this, but he's also not thrilled with Alberta's manipulation tactics.

The judge suggests continuing the mediation by acting as if there were no prenup, which is a win for Chase's team. Emerald pushes Dina to use what she dug up on Carr, but Dina doesn't want to use an illegally obtained video in order to win. Dina also feels guilty about not helping Carr out all those years ago and doesn't want to add to her pain. When mediation continues, the embryos come up. They're willing to give them to Allura. Rather than taking the bait, Allura goes rogue.

ALL'S FAIR - "Divorce Is Like A Death"

Carr crashes out when Emerald exposes her secrets

Against Dina's counsel, Allura admits that the embryos no longer exist because she recently implanted them and they didn't work. Carr wants to take Allura to court with additional lawsuits, but Chase puts an end to the madness. He defends Allura and wants to put an end to the divorce proceedings. He won't let Carr and Alberta go any further. Seemingly, Allura knew she that's how Chase would react to her admission. Dina's called to be with Doug in hospice, leaving Emerald in charge.

Allura agrees to allow Emerald to do things her way, which entails protecting their law firm from Carr and Alberta. Emerald presents evidence that Chase had been working with gamblers to purposefully lose football games. She even has emails that proves Chase was looking to clear his debts. The judge doesn't allow using this evidence. Emerald happily moves on with the video of Carr's DUI arrest, in which she drunkenly admits that she hooked up with Chase.

Carr lunges across the table to snatch the tablet from Emerald's hands and crashes out while standing on the table. She has an outburst and lies about sleeping with Chase and says horrible things directly to Allura's face. Humiliated, she leaves the meeting room and everyone is stunned. Emerald speaks with Carr privately and pushes her to settle without going after the firm. She appeals to Carr as a mother. Allura joins the conversation and admits guilt for not bringing her with them.

Shockingly, Carr pulls Allura into a hug and cries, even though she tries to play if off like she's embarrassed. Carr agrees to a 50/50 split for Allura and Chase's divorce, which is exactly the deal they were hoping for. Chase waits for Allura at the law firm after closing. They approach each other and shake hands, but that turns into a parting kiss. Back at Dina's house, she lies with Doug in bed as he takes his last breaths. She holds her hand on his heart and feels it stop beating.

All's Fair releases new episodes Tuesdays on Hulu.