All's Fair season 1 episode 7 recap: Carr and Liberty battle to support Dina

This post contains spoilers from All's Fair season 1 episode 7 from this point forward.

There are only two more episodes left in the first season of Hulu's new hit legal drama All's Fair, and things are really starting to heat up. In last week's episode, Allura and Chase negotiated the complicated terms of their divorce settlement, which led to an unexpected truce between Allura and Carr. But that will no doubt be a short-lived wave of the white flag.

All's Fair season 1 episode 7 begins with Dina applying her nighttime skincare before getting into bed with her deceased husband. As the episode's synopsis teases, Dina has trouble saying goodbye to Doug. Back at the office, Liberty has returned from her arbitration, but she's still distracted and feeling insecure that both Allura and Emerald spoke with Dina but she didn't take her call.

Liberty feels like she's on the outside of Allura, Emerald, and Dina's group, but they insist that's not the truth. When Liberty arrives at Dina's home to offer her well wishes, she runs into Carr and they immediately clash with hilarious one-liners. Liberty and Carr are shocked when they learn Doug's dead body is still upstairs, and both appeal to helping her move on in different ways.

Liberty and Carr battle over supporting Dina

After Carr won the latest round of the feud, the next shock comes in the form of Allura and Chase meeting for drinks. He thinks they're starting over, but she gives him their divorce papers. She wanted to meet in person to tell him that she forgives him. He still believes in love, but she hits him with the truth that he's an intimacy addict. She pushes him to apologize to all the women he's slept with and presents him with a list that Emerald put together.

Liberty returns to Dina's home, but she's met with Carr answering the door. Their feud has gotten dirty. Liberty hits Carr where it hurts, saying she will never have a seat at their firm's table, but Carr seems determined to steal Liberty's place. Meanwhile, Chase apologizing to all the women he's slept with, to the fitting tune of "Manchild" by Sabrina Carpenter, doesn't go as well as he'd hoped. He has better luck making amends with Maria Coulatis. He asks Allura to help with Milan.

She agrees to help him, but she puts down the boundary that they will not be getting back together. Dina's home is filled with fancy accommodations for Doug's wake care of Carr's planning. Carr informs Emerald that Dina will not leave Doug's body and she won't allow anyone to move it. (Carr and Emerald don't have any bad blood, which is nice to see.) Emerald speaks with Dina to coax her out of her grief bubble. Dina continues to push back against the pressure to move on.

Allura makes an unexpected decision about Chase

Emerald finally gets Dina to open up, but Liberty and Carr's feud continues with Liberty bringing Scottish bagpipers to the wake. Unfortunately, Dina doesn't appreciate the gesture. Keeping her word, Allura calls Milan and speaks to her about the resolution to her future problem of Chase suing for custody and making her life messier. She advocates for Milan to settle her differences with Chase now. Milan asks for Allura to be present during their conversation.

Chase and Milan meet in Allura's office as she supervises their conversation. Milan throws her phone at Chase when he suggests being friends. Allura wanted Chase to be on his best behavior, but Milan loses her cool. Their plan for a calm and productive conversation backfired and now Chase plans to sue Milan for custody of the baby anyway with Carr as his attorney. Liberty, Emerald, and Carr are the only one's left at Dina's when Allura arrives, and they put up a united front to help Dina.

The four of them sit by Dina's set and giver her words of support. Liberty and Carr even manage to bury their hatchet for her sake. They manage to offer her the words of wisdom she needed to hear. Dina finally leaves her bedroom and asks the girls to call the coroner to retrieve Doug's body. She gives him one last parting kiss before they take him away in a bodybag. Before the episode ends, Allura knocks on Chase's door and they sleep together. Well, here we go again.

All's Fair releases new episodes Tuesdays on Hulu.