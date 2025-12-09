All's Fair season 1 episode 8 recap: Carr reveals why she wants to join Allura's firm

This post contains spoilers from All's Fair season 1 episode 8 from this point forward.

We have officially reached the two-episode All's Fair season 1 finale, and the first part of the finale picks up after the previous episode's shocking moment. Allura and Chase rekindled their flame, whether that's a good idea or not. But the episode opens with Detective Morrow asking Emerald and Dina questions about the murder of Emerald's attacker.

She shows them crime scene photos and explains how the murder seems premeditated based on how precisely he was killed and the fact that he was bludgeoned in the genitals before being shot. Morrow's still suspecting Emerald or someone connected to her being responsible for his murder. They suggest that Mr. Walton could have had more victims.

Dina puts an end to the interrogation after Morrow throws Liberty's cell phone records into the ring. To blow off some steam, the team jets to New York for Fashion Week. While on the plane, the team asks Dina about adding her name to the firm's title. However, she wants to scale back on career commitments after losing Doug. Allura reveals that she asked Milan to come back.

To everyone's surprise, Dina suggests asking Carr to join the firm and Emerald asks them to consider bringing in Alberta. Even during the fashion show, Dina pleads Carr's case to Liberty. She reveals that when Carr was young, she found her father after he died by suicide. Liberty agrees to letting Carr compete for the job. Meanwhile, Carr's having a fun night with Sebastian.

ALL’S FAIR - “Oh, Jesus!” - SARAH PAULSON, MATTHEW NOSZKA | Disney/Ser Baffo

Carr reveals her true intentions

Carr and Sebastian have some drinks and talk about their love lives, leading her to admit that the last man she had feelings for was Chase (because he resembles her childhood crush... Jesus). Sebastian dares Carr to sleep with Chase. Speaking of Chase, he drops by the office to ask Allura if she's decided to give their relationship another shot. She wants distance and time apart.

Having been turned down by his ex-wife, Chase is more receptive to Carr's advances — at first at least. He turns her down because of his sex addiction recovery, but she's persistent and talks him into sleeping with her in her office. He immediately feels guilty about breaking his recovery. Carr tells him that it's important to know why he's an addict, revealing that she relates with her self-harm.

After his fling with Carr, Chase pays Allura another visit to return the engraved Rolex watch that she gifted him during their marriage. She asks him how his sex addicts meetings are going, and she realizes that he hasn't been going and relapsed with Carr. The revelation leads to another fight between the exes. Chase returns to Carr's office dressed like a fireman for their latest role-play hookup. When he calls her Allura, it completely ruins the moment.

Carr hires a stylist to dress her as Allura because of course she does. With her shocking new Allura makeover, Carr tricks even Milan into thinking she's Allura. They finally come face to face for the standoff we've been waiting for. Carr's interview for the partner job, but no one pretends to be perceptive to her motives. She admits that she wants closure, and they grant her a case audition.

The whole team and Carr go into mediation for a custody case between a feuding ex-couple. When the discussions go south, Carr jumps in and hits the assemblyman with a number of his conspiracy-based beliefs that will be made public. She wins the case for the team and makes an excellent case for joining the firm. Carr seems to be genuinely falling for Chase, but he puts an end to their arrangement. She admits to Sebastian that she wants the new job to get revenge.

