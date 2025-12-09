All's Fair season 1 episode 9 recap: Who gets arrested for murder?

This post contains spoilers from All's Fair season 1 finale from this point forward.

Jumping off from the penultimate episode of All's Fair season 1, there are lots of questions left to be answered by the finale. Mainly, will Carr get her wish and have the chance to get revenge on Allura and her team? Also, will Detective Morrow make an arrest for the murder of Mr. Walton? Well, the episode opens with Carr speaking with her therapist, but she admits she hasn't made progress.

Carr denies any help from her therapist, kicks her out of her office, and writes in big red letters in a notebook: "FINAL REVENGE." She drops by Liberty's office for a conversation and makes a solid effort to get inside her head. Carr gifts Liberty with a collectible Princess Diana plate as a wedding present, which works wonders in warming her down. She has Liberty right where she wants her.

Liberty throws an impromptu high tea for the team and reveals she still needs time to decide who will be her maid of honor. Allura, Emerald, and Dina playfully plead their cases but run out to retrieve their bridesmaids dresses from their offices. She went with the ruffly, high-neck dresses that Carr talked her into wanting. They make fun of the dresses and she takes it personally.

Carr plots her final revenge against the firm

Adding insult to injury, Emerald uses her super sleuth skills to do a background check on Liberty's fiancé Reggie and finds out some shocking dirt. Because of some bad deals he made, Reggie doesn't have any money and will be using their future together as collateral. After the bridesmaids dress snafu, they worry about breaking this unfortunate news to Liberty.

Shockingly, this time around, it's Liberty who drops by Carr's office for a visit to talk about how her friends made fun of her. Carr further wins Liberty over with tea and scones, and even though it seems genuine, she's pulling Liberty in by design. In spite of pushing them further apart, Carr convinces Liberty to forgive her friends. When Liberty leaves, she crosses her name off her revenge list.

Allura, Emerald, and Liberty meet with Dina to formally bring her on board as an advisory partner of the firm, and also have a vote on whether Carr will be their fourth official partner. They need a majority vote between the four via secret ballot. The secretary reveals the tied vote, leaving them with two more days to figure out Carr's fate. During Carr's lunch with Dina at the firm, Dina reveals that she wasn't one of her two votes. So, Liberty and... who else voted in her favor?

Dina gives Carr a stern talking to about her behavior, and it seems to be an eye-opening truth for Carr to hear. She basically calls Carr a sociopath to her face and admits that she has only ever pitied her. Carr throws her glass of wine in Dina's face. When Dina leaves the room with the admission that she hopes Carr never steps foot in the firm again, Carr breaks down in sobs before coming to a stark resolve. She continues eating her lunch alone.

An arrest is made for Mr. Walton's murder

Liberty asks Allura to be her maid of honor, which is ironic since Allura's the one who breaks the news to Liberty about Reggie's financial woes. Later, Carr manages to sneak her way back into the firm to chat with Allura about Dina. She fabricates a story about Dina having a mental decline and shows Allura shocking text messages that are allegedly from Dina. Well, she's got her hooks in Allura now.

After Allura dropped the bombshell, Liberty confronts Reggie and announces that she's calling off the wedding. She's not going to give him another chance to trust her because she can no longer trust him. He begs her to take him back, but she's already made up her mind. Allura, Emerald, Liberty, and Carr have an intervention with Dina regarding the concerns Carr brought to them about her mental state. She laughs at the print outs of the text messages she denies sending to Carr.

It's Carr's word against Dina's, and unfortunately, the team seems to believe Carr over Dina. Carr brings in Dina's maid Esperanza, who details an incident involving Dina having smashed everything in her kitchen (which we saw) and supposedly choked Esperanza. Dina realizes that Carr threatened to report Esperanza's family to lie about the attack. Once again, Carr denies manipulation.

The group has a serious conversation with Dina about her emotional state and thoughts of hurting herself. Dina doubts if she actually attacked Esperanza and admits that she hasn't been herself lately. Just as she's breaking down, she pushes back against Carr and the group questioning her sanity. Detective Morrow enters the conference room and arrests Dina for the murder of Lloyd Walton. Even Carr's stunned as Dina's handcuffed and taken away. Later, Carr crosses Dina's name off her list.

