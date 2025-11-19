Amazon will bring a 'new chapter' to beloved sci-fi franchise

Back in 1994, a movie came out that nobody really expected to become the franchise that it did. It’s all about Stargate, and it’s all about to come back online.

Originally starting out as a movie starring Kurt Russell and James Spader, Stargate went on to become a TV series with the same characters but a new cast. For 10 wonderful seasons, Stargate SG-1 brought a story of adventure, mythology, and sacrifice, leading to spinoffs in various forms of media.

Martin Gero started out his career on one of those spinoffs, working as the story editor on Stargate: Atlantis, starring Robert Carlyle. He then went on work on other shows within the franchise, before having a great career in sci-fi and fantasy. It’s time to go back to his roots.

Martin Gero will helm Stargate’s new series

The Hollywood Reporter shares that Amazon, which owns the rights to the entire franchise, has decided it’s time to bring the Stargate back online. The company has tapped Gero to work as showrunner and creator of the new series, helping to bring elements of the original shows to the heart of this new one.

Of course, with Amazon behind it, the series will head to Prime Video. Sci-fi is a genre that the streamer has struggled to grow in, despite landing the rights to The Expanse after Syfy canceled it, but Stargate is certainly the way to help build it up.

What’s the new Stargate about?

As of right now, there are no details on the series. Amazon describes it as a “bold new chapter,” which suggests that this isn’t going to be a reboot of the original series, which is a good thing. We don’t need any more reboots out there.

The beauty of the series is that it can grow as something bigger by going to other worlds. There are plenty of characters to build upon — even if it’s more focused on the alien species rather than the specific characters we’d come to meet throughout the course of the various shows.

The new series, which is the first Stargate franchise show since the end of Stargate Universe back in 2011, will have a number of other former franchise team members involved. Joe Mallozzie and Brad Wright, who were an EP and co-creator on the previous shows, respectively, will act as consulting producers, giving hope that there are plenty of original aspects to the universe as a whole. After all, this needs to follow the mythos already set in the world.

Stargate will come to Prime Video, but there is no date on when just yet.