AMC jumps on a gap in the reality streaming market with Prime Video Channels

There is no doubt that reality TV continues to boom. It arguably all started during the writer’s strike in 2008/2009, and it has continued to grow ever since. Yet, AMC Networks spotted a gap in the market, and it’s immediately jumped on it.

There isn’t one single streaming platform for only reality content. AMC has launched its All Reality channel via Prime Video, so you can watch more than 2,500 hours of reality content. Oh, and everything is from the various brands across the AMC Networks.

It makes sense that AMC would offer this, considering just how popular reality TV is across other networks. Look at how The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has dominated Hulu as soon as season 3 dropped, and look at how Peacock benefited from Love Island during the summer.

How much does All Reality cost?

The new channel costs $4.99 per month, and Deadline confirms that it will be available as a standalone app, so you don’t need to get Prime Video if you don’t want.

If you do have Prime Video, then you can easily add this channel to your collection and keep everything in one place. This is only available via the Channels section of Prime Video at this time, with other distribution partners in the works.

Get everything AMC Networks reality in one place

All Reality will cover everything that the AMC Networks offer in terms of reality programming. Do you love Mama June? What about Love After Lockup? You’ll be able to watch all episodes right now.

There are some shows that you won’t have been able to get on a streaming service in the U.S. that will now be available. Marriage Boot Camp is available on All Reality, and it’s the first time that it’s arrived on a U.S. subscription service. This platform will also be the exclusive streaming home for Mama June and the new season of Bridezillas, which has started now.

It’s not just about unscripted reality programs or dating shows. The anthology series True Crime Story: It Couldn’t Happen Here and docusoaps like The Braxtons will also be available. Oh, and we can’t overlook The Graham Norton Show, which is more of a late-night talk show rather than standard reality.

There are more AMC Networks than you would initially think of. Acorn TV, Shudder, and Sundance Now likely come to your mind at first, but HIDIVE and ALLBLK are also major AMC Network platforms, and we can’t forget about the AMC+ streaming platform, which also has some reality programming.

There is plenty for everyone when it comes to All Reality.