The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives could get a spinoff (but not as you would think)

The third season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is now on Hulu, and with all the excitement, it’s not that surprising to hear that a spinoff could be in the works. There are all sorts of ideas that fans of the series will likely have for a spinoff, but Hulu may have some different ideas.

Of course, the big question should be whether #MomTok can even survive a spinoff? So far, it’s managed to survive Whitney and Jen taking part on Dancing with the Stars, but there are some questions about whether it can survive Taylor Frankie Paul being the new lead on The Bachelorette. Maybe it won’t matter when you hear of the plans for a spinoff.

THE SECRET LIVES OF MORMON WIVES - Season 3 - Disney/Natalie Cass TAYLOR FRANKIE PAUL

The Secret Lives Of…franchise could be in the works

When discussing the ideas for a spinoff, Jeff Jenkins, the head of the production team behind the series, shared with Deadline that they could branch out in the secret lives of other communities. He joked about The Secret Lives of Tibetan Nomadic Cattle Herders, but it makes the point that the draw may not be just the reality stars we’ve come to know.

Sure, there are many who tuned in because of the #MomTok scandal, but there were many others who tuned in because of the secrecy and stories about the Mormon culture. People wondered what life was like for these Mormon wives, especially ones who were the breadwinners in their families due to their social media influences.

So, it’s possible that there are other cultures out there. This could lead to a franchise titled The Secret Lives Of…

It will mean getting the right subculture and the right people to be on the series, but it’s not as big as finding the right way to expand the current cast members.

THE SECRET LIVES OF MORMON WIVES - Season 3 - Disney/Fred Hayes TAYLOR FRANKIE PAUL, WHITNEY LEAVITT, JENNIFER AFFLECK, MIKAYLA MATTHEWS, JESSI NGATIKAURA, MAYCI NEELEY, MIRANDA MCWHORTER

We could see The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cast members in other shows

That being said, there could be a spinoff within The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, seeing cast members on another series. No, this isn’t putting a couple of cast members on another reality series already in existence, but about creating a legitimate spinoff to this Hulu series.

Maybe it’s a way to keep Whitney and Demi together if the others are done filming with them. They can have their own series where they can battle over who will be the most hated or the most loved. Maybe there’s a chance to see The Secret Lives of Mormon Husbands, putting more focus on the men of #DadTok, as they were trying to set that up.

There are sure to be other friend groups out there, as well. We know Jessi was friends with the new girlfriend of Miranda’s ex, so there could be a bigger group there that could develop into a series.

As of right now, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives hasn’t even been renewed for a fourth season, but with talks of a spinoff, we’re expecting it.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is available to stream on Hulu.