American Primeval renewal status is still unknown, but a season 2 feels unnecessary

New Western series American Primeval is now streaming with all 6 episodes on Netflix. And I can tell you right now that this one is not for the faint of heart. You need to be able to handle violence in this bloody story that sees conflicts between Native Americans, white settlers, and the very religiously strict Mormons. With the way the season ended, is an American Primeval season 2 likely? Let's discuss! SPOILERS BELOW.

Justin Lubin/NETFLIX © 2024

As of this writing, Netflix has not renewed or cancelled the show. However it is billed as a limited series. Most of the time that means the series was intended to only be one season, though many times a limited series has been two or even three installments. So that doesn't mean a second season for American Primeval can't happen. Looking at it story wise however, is a potential American Primeval season 2 really even needed? I'd say no, personally.

The series comes to an end in a way where there's no cliffhanger or indicator that the writers were trying to set the tale up for more. With the main character, Sara, and her son Devin sort of getting a happy ending in terms of making it out of the violence and heading to California, that's a satisfying enough ending for me. They've also got Two Moons coming along with them as well.

Plus, most of the main characters have died and don't make it to the end of the season. In an awful turn of events, Brigham Young and the Mormon community burn down Fort Bridger. All of these plot points seem to indicate that not only is a second season not likely, it really isn't needed. Though director Peter Berg might have some more ideas for where the story could go.

Speaking with Decider, the man in charge behind the scenes shared that he thinks even though there's way less characters than when the season first started, there's still "many ways that we could go." So it sounds like he has some ideas brewing. Though again. No offense, but American Primeval isn't the worst show I've watched. And it's not the best. I think this one needs to get the one season treatment from Netflix, and that's enough.

The Western drama stars Betty Gilpin as Sara, Preston Mota as her son Devin, Taylor Kitsch as Isaac, Kim Coates as Brigham Young, Jai Courtney as Virgil, Shea Whigham as Jim Bridger, Dane DeHaan as Jacob, Saura Lightfoot-Leon as Abish Pratt, and more.

American Primeval is now streaming on Netflix.