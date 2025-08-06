And Just Like That star joins Yellowstone spinoff in major leading role

There's some exciting news to share for those who happen to be fans of both And Just Like That and Yellowstone. You're about to see a veteran of the Sex and the City sequel series don a cowboy hat and hit the stables for a series regular role on an upcoming Yellowstone spinoff series. Unfortunately, no... It's not Carrie Bradshaw leaving her beloved Manhattan and heading up to Montana.

The forthcoming Yellowstone spinoff Y: Marshals, which will star Luke Grimes reprising his character Kayce Dutton, has officially added more star power in Logan Marshall-Green. The And Just Like That season 3 alum joins the CBS series as a series regular and an additional leading star opposite Grimes. It's the first major casting news to be announced for the highly anticipated spinoff.

Logan Marshall-Green joins Yellowstone spinoff Y: Marshals

While Y: Marshals stars Grimes as Kayce Dutton, Marshall-Green plays Kayce's friend from the military Pete Calvin. Seeing as the spinoff finds Kayce leaving the ranch from the original series in the past and bringing range justice to Montana, Pete Calvin appears to be a new member of his team taking on this new chapter together. Maybe there's even some past tension between them that they haven't resolved. After all, it's likely that they haven't seen each other in many years.

Logan Marshall-Green in And Just Like That season 3 episode 7 on HBO Max | Courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery

Most recently, Marshall-Green recurred in HBO Max's And Just Like That season 3, which ultimately turned out to be the final season of the polarizing Sex and the City offshoot. The actor played Adam, who started out as Carrie's gardener working on her backyard and a possible love interest but turned out to be a love interest for Carrie's friend Seema. Going into the series finale, the pairing could be an endgame romance after they resolved a dust-up over Adam's potential "mommy issues."

Marshall-Green was an excellent addition to And Just Like That, though his character was probably introduced too soon, teased to be going in one direction, and very underutilized before going in another direction. His talent brought a lot of levity to the new season, especially when he was singing karaoke, and one of the most memorable parts of the final season and series as a whole.

There's no doubt he will also be a perfect addition to the Yellowstone universe. However, we'll have to wait a bit longer to see his debut hit our screens. CBS revealed that Y: Marshals will premiere during the 2025-2026 television season at midseason, meaning January 2026 at the earliest or sometime in the spring. The first season will consist of 13 episodes and air on Sundays at 9/8c after Tracker.

On top of landing roles in two of the most popular television franchises of all time, Logan Marshall-Green also recently joined the cast of Christopher Nolan's blockbuster film The Odyssey. After Shōgun star Cosmo Jarvis had to drop out, Marshall-Green stepped in as a recasting. It's the second major role he has lined up next year, though we're maybe most excited for Y: Marshals!

