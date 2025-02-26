Andor season 2 trailer sees the return of several characters alongside a lot of action

The wait is nearly over. The long-awaited Star Wars series Andor will be returning with season 2, premiering on Disney Plus on April 22.

The official trailer, which already has over 5 million views on YouTube, is not holding back. Not only will audiences be reunited with our main character Cassian Andor, but Bix, Melshi, Mon Mothma, and even villains Dedra Meero and Syril Karn.

Familiar faces from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story also make several appearances, including Orson Callan Krennic, Saw Gerrera, and K-2SO. While season 1 literally set the stage for how Cassian gets involved in the rebellion, adding depth to his character, introducing loved ones from his past, season 2 seems to be all about one thing: action.

By this time, all the key players from season 1 from the likes of Mon Mothma to Dedra, have been established. Now, it's time for the rebellion to begin in full force, with explosion after explosion after explosion.

While the choice of music for the trailer was bizarre, it doesn't prevent audiences from getting a full scope of how intense, action-packed, and high stakes season 2 will become. It raises a multitude of questions and concerns from the absence of Kino Loy, whom we last see in the season 1 finale refusing to jump to freedom due to his inability to swim to the foreboding Death Star looming in the distance, and even the smaller details of whether Mon Mothma halts or celebrates the wedding of her daughter to Stekan Sculdun.

As Andor is a precursor to Rogue One, we can't help but wonder if the characters absent from the film do not survive by the end of the series. There is always a bit of hope they do, even if they never see Cassian again.

Andor season 2's episode drop structure is a far cry different from season 1, but perhaps that will be an advantage for better and more dramatic storytelling. But what do you think will happen in the new season?

Watch the official trailer below and make your own predictions.

Stream Andor season 1 on Disney Plus.